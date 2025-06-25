Kidnapped Gqeberha resident is back with her family

A 65-year-old Gqeberha woman who was kidnapped after arriving for work at a fresh produce market at the weekend is back home with her family.
"Lindsay Knowlden has been safely returned," Andre Snyman, founder of community safety organisation eblockwatch, said on Facebook early on Wednesday.
"To the police, private teams, community networks and every person who shared, searched and stood together, thank you. This was a massive team effort."
Atlas Security, which was called out to the kidnapping at the weekend, confirmed: "We are pleased to report Lindsay Knowlden has been reunited with her family."
Knowlden was abducted from the underground parking lot at the Markman fresh produce market at 6am on Saturday.
Her husband Peter, who tried to fight the two assailants, was pistol-whipped and sustained a cut above his eyes, according to Snyman.
Knowlden was forced into a Polo with cloned number plates.
