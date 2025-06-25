South Africa

Kidnapped Gqeberha resident is back with her family

25 June 2025 - 06:30 By TimesLIVE
Lindsay Knowlden, 65, is home safe after being kidnapped on Saturday morning
Image: eblockwatch

A 65-year-old Gqeberha woman who was kidnapped after arriving for work at a fresh produce market at the weekend is back home with her family.

"Lindsay Knowlden has been safely returned," Andre Snyman, founder of community safety organisation eblockwatch, said on Facebook early on Wednesday.

"To the police, private teams, community networks and every person who shared, searched and stood together, thank you. This was a massive team effort."

Atlas Security, which was called out to the kidnapping at the weekend, confirmed: "We are pleased to report Lindsay Knowlden has been reunited with her family."

Knowlden was abducted from the underground parking lot at the Markman fresh produce market at 6am on Saturday.

Her husband Peter, who tried to fight the two assailants, was pistol-whipped and sustained a cut above his eyes, according to Snyman. 

Knowlden was forced into a Polo with cloned number plates.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Kidnapped contractor found unharmed in Gqeberha

No ransom was paid.
News
1 week ago

Police launch manhunt after Free State school pupil ‘kidnapped by fake cops’

The police's task team in Bloemfontein is searching for 19-year-old Kamogelo Baukudi, who was allegedly kidnapped by two men impersonating police ...
News
2 weeks ago

Two newborn babies kidnapped from Gqeberha hospital

The infants are two and four days old.
News
1 month ago

Pastor Josh Sullivan in miraculous rescue amid deadly shoot-out

Three suspects were killed in a shoot-out with police during the rescue of American pastor Josh Sullivan in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.
News
2 months ago

Woman arrested in connection with kidnapping of newborn at Joburg clinic

A 21-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a three-day-old child from a health clinic in the eastern part of ...
News
19 hours ago
