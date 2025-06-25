Life sentences for killers of ANC ward chairperson over tenders

On January 29 2020 Makhanya visited his sister in Verulam, north of Durban. It was at this time he befriended Hadebe.
The family of murdered ANC ward 102 chairperson Sduduzo Magwaza, who was shot execution-style at his Cornubia home over tenders, has welcomed the life sentences handed down to his killers.
Judge Sharmaine Balton sentenced Sphamandla Makhanya, 39, and Mxolisi Hadebe, 40, to life imprisonment for the murder on Monday. The two were convicted in April.
Magwaza's sister, Simangele Qwabe, who attended the sentencing at the Durban high court on Monday, said: “We are happy the law has finally taken its course because it’s been a long road. We have found closure and the sentences fit the crime they committed. We would not have been happy had they received a lesser sentence.”
Magwaza, a father of two children, 23 and five years old, was a breadwinner. He was killed on January 12 2021.
The state said Makhanya shot Magwaza while he was in the kitchen. Hadebe is alleged to have confessed to the killing.
He promised Makhanya R20,000 to carry out the hit.
Magwaza was influential in the allocation of tenders for projects. Magwaza and Hadebe were members of a project steering committee.
At the time of the incident there were no projects on the go and Hadebe was without an income.
