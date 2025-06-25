South Africa

Man arrested in connection with Umlazi mass shooting

Premier Thami Ntuli hails arrest as significant step towards justice

25 June 2025 - 16:31 By Mfundo Mkhize
KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli condemned the brutal killing of eight people at U Section, Umlazi. File photo.
Image: SUPPLIED

A suspect linked to the mass shooting of eight people at Zamani transit camp in the U Section of Umlazi on May 16 was arrested at the weekend.

Sanele Dlamini, 28, made a brief appearance in the Umlazi magistrate's court on Monday.

NPA regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said: “He appeared on eight counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder.”

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said police found six men and two women lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene in May.

“It is reported that the victims were inside the dwelling when an unknown number of suspects entered and opened fire, killing them. Investigations into the possible motive are under way and police have launched a manhunt for the suspects,” he said.

Two people were left fighting for their lives in hospital while three people were able to escape unharmed.

Dlamini's arrest was welcomed by KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli who also heads the community safety portfolio in the provincial executive. He described the breakthrough as a significant step towards justice for victims and healing for the affected families.

“This arrest is a clear indication our law enforcement agencies are capable, committed and determined to restore safety and dignity in our province,” said Ntuli.

The premier visited the crime scene in the wake of the bloody shooting.

He said the people of Umlazi deserved to live without fear and no individual or group should undermine the safety of communities.

The matter was remanded to June 30 for a formal bail application.

TimesLIVE

