South Africa

Nearly half of school water samples tested unsafe: WaterCAN project

25 June 2025 - 17:05 By Gugulethu Mashinini
Pupils from Rabasotho Combined Secondary School use water testing kits to check the safety of drinking water at their school as part of the Water Warrior campaign.
Image: Supplied

A water testing initiative has shown that almost 40% of water samples taken from schools in South Africa are unsafe for human consumption, highlighting the dire state of water access and sanitation in the education system.

The Water Warrior school water quality testing project was a campaign that empowered pupils to become “scientists” for something many take for granted: clean water.

Launched by the Water Warriors Collective, the project saw 95 schools in eight provinces take part in a month-long water testing initiative led by WaterCAN, a collective of citizen science activists. Pupils and teachers were trained to use water testing kits and upload their findings to WaterCAN's online MapMyWater tool.

Water sources tested were tap water, water tanks (JoJos) and rivers.

Key findings include:

  • only 53 schools (47% of participants) successfully uploaded test results due to various issues, including technical difficulties and school holidays; 
  • 43% (23 samples) were classified as unsafe for drinking due to high bacterial contamination;
  • 73% of tank water sources tested positive for harmful bacteria, including E coli; and
  • 66% of river water samples and 23% of tap water samples also showed unsafe bacterial levels.

In a report issued by WaterCAN, chemical tests, including for nitrites and chlorine, were mostly within safe limits, but some schools showed warning levels for phosphates and low pH, both of which could signal long-term health concerns.

The worst-performing water source was JoJo tanks, which many rural and township schools rely on when piped water is not available. Poor maintenance, infrequent cleaning and municipal water issues were flagged as major contributors.

For many pupils, especially in rural and quintile 1-3 schools, water has become an item they carry with them, sometimes in bottles from home. Some schools rely on streams or rainwater for daily use. In extreme cases, pupils relieve themselves in open fields due to a lack of functioning toilets, with no water or soap for hygiene.

The lack of water does not just affect health; it affects dignity, concentration and school attendance, especially for girls during their menstruation.

“Unsafe water is not just a health issue; it’s an education issue, a gender issue and a human rights issue,” said WaterCAN executive director Dr Ferrial Adam.

What set this project apart was the involvement of pupils, who were trained to conduct water quality tests using citizen science kits. In cases where water was unsafe, project partners notified the schools and offered guidance on short-term solutions and long-term engagement with municipalities.

“This is not just citizen science — it’s civic action,” said Adam. “We cannot rely on learners alone to test their water, but we can develop young leaders with real agency.

“With more than 24,000 schools in South Africa, this sample represents a fraction, but the findings suggest systemic challenges that demand urgent national attention.

“This underlines the urgent need for a much broader, nationally co-ordinated testing and response programme. Every school deserves to know the quality of its water. Every learner deserves clean, safe access.”

TimesLIVE

