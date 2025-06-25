Sangoma abandons bail in baby Kutlwano murder case

A 50-year-old sangoma arrested in connection with the murder of a two-year-old toddler has abandoned his bail application.
Mother allegedly asked co-accused to kill her toddler because she was a girl
Image: Antonio Muchave
A 50-year-old sangoma arrested in connection with the murder of a two-year-old toddler has abandoned his bail application.
The traditional healer from Lesotho, Sebokoana Khounyana, made a brief appearance at the Vanderbijlpark magistrate's court on Wednesday, where he faces charges of premeditated murder, human trafficking of two-year-old Kutlwano Shalaba and being illegally in the country.
Khounyana is accused alongside Kuneuwe Portia Shalaba, 32, the mother of the toddler. She faces charges of premeditated murder, human trafficking, conspiracy to commit robbery and making a false statement to the police.
WATCH | Sangoma arrested in case of missing toddler Kutlwano Shalaba 'intends to plead guilty'
According to NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, it is alleged that on November 10 2024, the mother of the child took the child to the sangoma and requested him to kill her child because she was not happy with the gender of the baby and was tired of hiding from her family that the child was a girl.
“The mother then allegedly fed the baby poison, and after the baby died, it is alleged that the two took the child and buried her body in a shallow grave in Waterpan”, said Mahanjana.
Khounyana was arrested on May 29. He later confessed to his alleged involvement in the murder and led police to where the child’s body was buried.
The matter has been postponed to August 6 for further investigation.
