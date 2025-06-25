South Africa

Thuli Madonsela’s spouse, ex PR exec Richard Edward Foxton, has died at 82

25 June 2025 - 07:26
The late Dick Foxton. Archive image
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

Experienced PR executive and spouse of former public protector Thuli Madonsela, Richard Edward Foxton, affectionately known as Dick or "Mr Foxton", has died at the age of 82.

He passed away peacefully in his bed, the Thuli Madonsela Foundation announced in a statement.

Foxton was a father, grandfather and founder of the South African communications firm Foxton Communicating. He was also a founding patron of the Thuli Madonsela Foundation.

Beyond his professional success, the foundation remembered him as a devoted family man who was a deeply religious Christian.

"He was a proud father and a loving grandfather to nine grandchildren, all of whom were a central part of his life.

"His life partner, Madonsela, was his steadfast companion in  personal and professional matters, and together they were a symbol of mutual respect, love and integrity.

"Foxton's impact on South Africa's business and political landscape, his commitment to social change and his deep love for his family and faith will not be forgotten. His warmth, kindness, huge personality and boundless generosity touched the lives of many, and his contributions will continue to resonate for years to come.

"His passing leaves an irreplaceable void, but his influence will live on in the lives he touched and the work he pioneered."

A memorial service will be held at the Rosebank Catholic Church on Friday at 2pm, followed by a celebration of his life at the Bryanston Country Club.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'Gross patriarchy cloaked in false chivalry': chief justice blasts LPC over Mpofu charge

Chief justice Mandisa Maya told the Legal Practice Council it was disrespectful to use her name in charges against Dali Mpofu SC without informing ...
News
1 month ago

Closure of spaza shops would lead to more poverty: Thuli Madonsela

Madonsela believes closing spaza shops would have devastating consequences for local businesses.
News
7 months ago

LISTEN | ‘White racists need trauma healing’: Thuli Madonsela

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela believes white racists should be helped to heal so that they don’t wound others.
News
7 months ago
