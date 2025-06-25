The Gauteng education department has suspended two officials over alleged failure to complete urgent repairs at Noordgesig Secondary School in Soweto after a fire damaged the school in June last year.
The two inspectors, who are part of the department's infrastructure unit, were placed on suspension on Wednesday.
According to the department, repairs after the fire might not have been fully completed despite allocated funds.
“After the fire at the school, the department allocated funds for urgent repairs and reconstruction work. However, it is suspected repairs might have not been completed. Some of the committed upgrades are suspected to have been partially done or not carried out at all.”
The fire broke out on June 24 and the department initiated a project to restore and upgrade the affected facilities.
It has launched an internal investigation to determine the facts about the project's management.
“We will announce the outcome of the investigation once it has been completed.”
TimesLIVE
Two Gauteng education department officials suspended over incomplete school repairs
Image: Thulani Mbele
The Gauteng education department has suspended two officials over alleged failure to complete urgent repairs at Noordgesig Secondary School in Soweto after a fire damaged the school in June last year.
The two inspectors, who are part of the department's infrastructure unit, were placed on suspension on Wednesday.
According to the department, repairs after the fire might not have been fully completed despite allocated funds.
“After the fire at the school, the department allocated funds for urgent repairs and reconstruction work. However, it is suspected repairs might have not been completed. Some of the committed upgrades are suspected to have been partially done or not carried out at all.”
The fire broke out on June 24 and the department initiated a project to restore and upgrade the affected facilities.
It has launched an internal investigation to determine the facts about the project's management.
“We will announce the outcome of the investigation once it has been completed.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
DA slams poor fire safety as 13 Gauteng schools still to be repaired after blazes
28 murders within basic education institutions in one year: Government to act
Close incompetent and corrupt Setas or hand them to business
Municipalities to be lauded for trailblazing projects
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos