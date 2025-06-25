Courtesy of SABC
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the high court in Pretoria on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court
Courtesy of SABC
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the high court in Pretoria on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
R6.5m spent over three years on Senzo Meyiwa trial, says Legal Aid SA
Experts weigh in on whether judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng should recuse himself from Meyiwa murder trial
Reprimanded Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng apologises for outburst
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos