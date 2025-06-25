South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court

25 June 2025 - 10:04 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the high court in Pretoria on Wednesday.

READ MORE:

R6.5m spent over three years on Senzo Meyiwa trial, says Legal Aid SA

Murder trial continues in Pretoria high court and state has yet to conclude case
News
5 days ago

Experts weigh in on whether judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng should recuse himself from Meyiwa murder trial

Recusal would mean the trial would have to start afresh for the third time
News
1 week ago

Reprimanded Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng apologises for outburst

"My wife told me I should apologise to the whole of South Africa."
News
2 weeks ago
