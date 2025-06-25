Cape Town’s disaster operations centre confirmed reports of flooding, fallen trees and debris hours after an icy cold front made landfall on Wednesday in the Western Cape.
Reports of localised flooding were received from several areas including Vygieskraal, Parkwood, Bonnytoun, Gxagxa informal settlement, Lotus Park, Klipfontein Rd/Barcelona, Phola Park, Imizamo Yethu, Hangberg and Overcome Heights.
“Earlier, requests for flood kits from some residents in Lwandle, Macassar and Khayelitsha were escalated to the city’s informal settlements management branch,” said disaster risk management spokesperson Sonica Lategan.
Weather warnings as intense cold front sweeps across Cape provinces
Image: Esa Alexander
“There is also widespread flooding on the roads and at least two canals have overflowed. We ask members of the public to avoid waterways or flooded areas as it can compromise their safety.
“Fallen trees and debris have been reported in a number of areas including Blue Downs, Constantia, Blackheath, Sunningdale and Bellville — the recreation and parks department has been activated to attend to these, while the roads and stormwater teams are working to clear flooded roads where feasible.”
City traffic services spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said several road closures were in place. Due to persistent rainfall driving conditions were “incredibly difficult”.
The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued an alert for possible snow over the high-lying areas of the Western and Eastern Cape.
“Ahead of the frontal system, strong to gale force winds are expected over the interior of the Eastern Cape on Wednesday and Thursday,” Saws cautioned residents in parts of the already flood-ravaged province.
“As the cold front passes through the Eastern Cape on Thursday, the surface high pressure system will extend its ridge behind it, resulting in cold to very cold conditions in places across the province from Thursday to Friday. Snowfalls of between 1cm to 5cm can be expected over the northern high-lying areas on Thursday. Very rough seas, with wave heights reaching 8m, and strong to gale force wind can also be expected in places along the Eastern Cape coast on Thursday into Friday.
Strong wind, gusting up to 70km/h, was expected on Wednesday and Thursday
TimesLIVE
