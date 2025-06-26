South Africa

Disruptive snow alert for parts of Eastern Cape as cold front marches on

26 June 2025 - 11:10 By TIMESLIVE
Persistent rain hampered recovery efforts after a tanker carrying nitric acid overturned in Wellington.
Image: Cape Winelands District Municipality

The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued several warnings for disruptive rainfall, snow and waves for two provinces as humanitarian relief organisations on Thursday helped residents battered by a strong cold front in the Western Cape.

At least 600 people were being assisted in Vygieskraal and Belgravia by organisations including the Mustadafin Foundation and Islamic Relief in Cape Town, said disaster risk management spokesperson Sonica Lategan.

Heavy rain led to trees falling, road closures and heavy traffic congestion in the city on Wednesday.

Safety and security MMC JP Smith said 15 vehicle accidents and three pedestrian accidents were attended to during the deluge.

Weather warnings as intense cold front sweeps across Cape provinces

Cape Town’s disaster operations centre confirmed reports of flooding, fallen trees and debris hours after an icy cold front made landfall on ...
News
20 hours ago

A tanker carrying nitric acid overturned on Wednesday night at Rooshoek in Wellington.

“The tanker remained intact and no nitric acid was spilt. All diesel has been contained. No injuries were reported,” said the Cape Winelands district municipality.

“Rain is hampering recovery efforts and the road will remain closed for the next few hours.”

Smith urged motorists to increase following distances, reduce speed and be patient in inclement weather expected to persist over the province and bring snowfall to parts of the Eastern Cape on Thursday.

Damage sustained during Wednesday's storm in Cape Town.
Image: Cape of Goo Hope SPCA

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA said part of the roof at the organisation's Wildlife Centre collapsed in the midst of the storm on Wednesday.

“Cape Town took a beating. Strong wind, icy temperatures and driving rain have wrecked havoc in the city — and we haven't been spared. Part of the roof in our Wildlife Centre collapsed in the midst of the storm,” it said.

“We’re grateful that no animals or staff were harmed, but the damage is significant and comes at the worst possible time, when every cent we have is needed for animal rescues.”

Saws issued a yellow level-2 warning for disruptive rainfall leading to localised flooding of susceptible formal and informal settlements or roads and low-lying areas over the Cederberg, City of Cape Town, Cape Winelands districts of in the Western Cape and the western parts of the Overberg district during the morning.

Warnings were issued for:

  • damaging waves along the coast between Plettenberg Bay and East London;
  • damaging wind between Port Edward and Cape Vidal; and
  • damaging wind between Cape Agulhas and East London. 

As the cold front moves across the country, Saws also issued a warning for the flood-ravaged Eastern Cape for “disruptive snow resulting in traffic disruption due to icy roads and  loss of vulnerable livestock and crops in Senqu and Elundini local municipalities on Thursday.

Cape Town disaster risk management said donations of non-perishable goods could be dropped off at seven designated fire stations: Constantia, Goodwood, Hout Bay, Lakeside, Roeland Street, Strand and Wynberg.

Thursdays weather in brief:

  • Cape Town: Cloudy with widespread showers and rain. Wind: Moderate to fresh southwesterly. Minimum/Maximum: 11/13°C
  • Gqeberha: Cloudy with scattered afternoon showers. Wind: Moderate to fresh northwesterly but strong to gale-force westerly in the afternoon. Minimum/Maximum: 11/19°C
  • Johannesburg: Find and windy. Minimum/Maximum: 5/20°C
  • Durban: Partly cloudy with isolated evening showers and rain. Wind: Light to moderate, becoming southerly to southwesterly. Minimum/Maximum: 17/29°C.

TimesLIVE

