Ekurhuleni tuck shop owner killed 'after delivering food to his son'
Image: Kasi Anti-Crime Unit
A 45-year-old Mozambican who runs a tuck shop in Duduza, Zimu section, was hijacked and killed on Tuesday outside his shop after delivering food for his son.
Ekurhuleni police spokesperson Capt Neldah Sekgobela said: “His son alleged his father dropped off his supper and asked him to go fetch his phone which he forgot inside the house. As his son was getting the phone, he heard a gunshot coming from outside.”
When the son returned outside, he found his father lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his head and his father's white Ford Ranger bakkie missing.
Sekgobela confirmed the vehicle was later recovered by the Tsakane SAPS abandoned in Tsakane.
No arrest has been made and the police have urged anyone with information to come forward.
A case docket of hijacking and murder has been opened by the Duduza SAPS.
TimesLIVE
