Foreigner arrested with drugs valued at R10m in Durban bust

KwaZulu-Natal police confiscated drugs with an estimated street value of more than R10m and arrested a 37-year-old foreigner in Quarry Heights in Durban on Wednesday.
Provincial drugs and firearms unit members acted on information about the man who was allegedly selling drugs and found the stash.
Police said further investigations led police to a residence in the area where more heroin, crystal meth and cocaine were recovered. The suspect was also found to be illegally in possession of a firearm and 47 rounds of ammunition.
The suspect is expected to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on charges of dealing in drugs, as well unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.
