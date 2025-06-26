South Africa

Foreigner arrested with drugs valued at R10m in Durban bust

26 June 2025 - 09:46 By TIMESLIVE
KwaZulu-Natal police discovered drugs with an estimated street value of more than R10m and arrested a 37-year-old foreign national in Quarry Heights in Durban on Wednesday.
Image: SAPS

Provincial drugs and firearms unit members acted on information about the man who was allegedly selling drugs and found the stash.

Police said further investigations led police to a residence in the area where more heroin, crystal meth and cocaine were recovered. The suspect was also found to be illegally in possession of a firearm and 47 rounds of ammunition.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on charges of dealing in drugs, as well unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

TimesLIVE

