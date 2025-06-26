South Africa

Former attorney swindled clients out of R4.1m in accident fund payouts

Mantladi Jo-Anne Mmela was granted bail but absconded

26 June 2025 - 16:11 By Khodani Mpilo
Mantladi Jo-Anne Mmela was convicted on four counts of theft after swindling clients out of R4.1m in RAF payouts. File photo.
Image: Supplied

A Mpumalanga attorney has been found guilty of theft after stealing Road Accident Fund (RAF) payouts from her clients.

On Thursday the Mpumalanga specialised commercial crimes court sitting in Middelburg convicted the former attorney, Mantladi Jo-Anne Mmela, 43, on four counts of theft.

According to NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa, the woman was practising as a sole practitioner for Mmela Attorneys when the crimes were committed between June 2019 and March 2022.

“The accused lodged claims against the Road Accident Fund on behalf of her clients which were subsequently paid out. The money was paid by the RAF into the trust account of Mmela Incorporated Attorneys for the benefit of her clients, totalling more than R4.1m,” Nyuswa said. 

However, it appears Mmela never paid the money to her clients. 

Nyuswa said one of the victims reported that Mmela had failed to pay her. The investigation ensued and led to Mmela's arrest in 2022.

Mmela was granted bail and absconded, which resulted in a warrant of arrest being issued. She was rearrested in February 2024 and has been in custody since.

“During the trial, the accused pleaded not guilty and senior state advocate Henry Nxumalo presented evidence from the witnesses. The accused was convicted on four counts of theft, and the matter was postponed to August 21 2025 for sentencing in the same court,” Nyuswa said. 

The NPA welcomes the conviction as a significant step in the fight against theft of trust monies by attorneys, she said.

“The NPA remains committed to fighting financial crimes in ensuring that those who deprive claimants of their monies are prosecuted.”

TimesLIVE

