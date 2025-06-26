South Africa

IN PICS | Alex gets a cleanup as Joburg metro cops enforce city bylaws

26 June 2025 - 07:09 By TimesLIVE
Goats eating waste from overflowing rubbish bins in the Pan Africa section of Alexandra, in the north of Johannesburg.
Image: JMPD

The Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) on Wednesday swooped on the Pan Africa area of Alexandra to enhance bylaw compliance and improve cleanliness.

Its chief, commissioner Patrick Jaca, is leading the initiative to target crime and grime in the area.

“Our executive team's presence underscores the importance we place on addressing the challenges faced by this community. We weren't just conducting an operation; we were initiating a partnership for a safer, cleaner Alexandra,” he said.

JMPD Commissioner Patrick Jaca and his executive team visiting Alexandra.
Image: JMPD

The operation focused on illegal structures, dumping, informal trading violations and other infringements that contributed to urban decay.

Working in conjunction with relevant city departments, efforts were made to clean up neglected areas, remove waste, and improve the overall aesthetic of the environment. Pikitup helped remove waste.

The JMPD led a bylaw enforcement and clean-up campaign in Alexandra.
Image: JMPD

JMPD said with other city entities, it aims to re-establish a sense of order and security, ensuring that Pan Africa is a safe and welcoming environment for its residents and visitors.

Bylaw infringements and clean-up operations in Alexandra by the JMPD.
Image: JMPD

