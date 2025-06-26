Mopping-up work continues after devastating floods in Eastern Cape
Provincial government supporting victims as it assesses damage
The Eastern Cape government has confirmed that as of Thursday, 101 people died in the floods that hit the province this month.
The provincial MEC of co-operative governance and traditional affairs, Zolile Williams, said the youngest victim was an infant of about 12 months who was recovered in Mthatha.
“From the recovered bodies, so far, 94 have been identified and handed over to their families. Processes continue to identify the remaining seven bodies. Unfortunately, due to the passage of time, DNA tests may be required to identify bodies found decomposed, thus it may take longer,” he said during a press conference on search and relief efforts on Thursday.
The OR Tambo district accounts for 77 of the deceased, with Amathole recording 10, Alfred Nzo five, Chris Hani five, Joe Gqabi two and Sarah Baartman two.
He said 63 of the victims were adults and 32 were children.
The province is still in the first phase of disaster response, immediate response and humanitarian relief, with the priority that all affected people are safe and basic needs are met, according to Williams.
He said the government co-ordination of support to the victims has been enabled through the district development model approach in line with the national disaster response standard operating procedures, and collaboration with non-government players.
Williams said some of the families have commenced with burials.
“Burial support has been made possible by Avbob, who have pledged to offer the storage of the bodies, burial services and transportation of the human remains to the area identified by the family for burial.”
He said from Thursday they were expecting 31 of the people to have been buried. This included:
- two pupils from Jumba Senior Secondary School, who are being buried in Ngqeleni; and
- Nomonde Ntlabathi, an enrolled nursing assistant at Bedford Orthopaedic Hospital, who will be buried on Saturday with her three grandchildren.
The government, through the department of education and Sassa, has provided financial assistance to the families, he said.
The floods caused damage to roads, schools and healthcare facilities, destroyed livestock, disrupted basic services such as water and electricity, and destroyed houses.
Schools have resumed classes, and provisions have been made for pupils who missed exams due to floods, he said.
Infrastructure damage assessments have been carried out, with the cost of repairing damaged infrastructure estimated at R5.1bn.
A total of 6,869 households have been affected, with 4,724 people left homeless, while 2,145 homes were partially damaged.
Williams said R461m is required for temporary residential units, while the province only has R120m it can allocate for this. “We are looking to the national government for an intervention in this area.”
The province has estimated R935m repair costs for road infrastructure, of which R102m has been reprioritised from the department of transport's budget, leaving a deficit of R832m for which an intervention is required.
“Further maintenance work is still required on our roads. In terms of health and education infrastructure, 431 schools and 69 health facilities have been affected to varying degrees across the province."
Work has begun to repair health infrastructure, he added.
TimesLIVE