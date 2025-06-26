Murdered university driver remembered for humility, work ethic

The family of Mangosuthu University of Technology staffer Lucky Londi Dlamini, 53, who was gunned down in the Mangamazini area on the outskirts of uMlazi on Tuesday morning, is still reeling from shock.

Zwe Dlamini said his brother was gunned down while travelling to work in his Mazda.

“We are shocked, and we don't know what would have brought about such a brutal murder. Our brother was killed not so far from his home, and the gunfire could be heard from his home,” said Dlamini.

He said his brother had never opened up about his life ever being in danger.

“It's not easy as a family. We just really need prayers to comfort us through this ordeal,” he said.

He described his brother as a keen Kaizer Chiefs supporter, a people's person who held his family together. Dlamini was the father of six children.

“He loved his family and was a unifier. It's a big loss for us. We also used to benefit a lot from his wisdom,” said Dlamini.

MUT vice-chancellor and principal Prof Nokuthula Sibiya also mourned the loss of Dlamini, whose service to the institution dates back to the early 1990s.

“Londi was more than a driver. He was a brother, a colleague and a friend to many. He was deeply loved and respected by both staff and students for his warmth, humility and unwavering commitment to his work.

“I witnessed his selflessness on numerous occasions, especially when he and other drivers went above and beyond to ensure our students reached their events safely, even if it meant long hours and longer distances,” said Sibiya.

She said Dlamini's dedication and sense of duty were an inspiration, and the university had lost a valuable member of its family.

“His contribution to the university extended beyond the steering wheel. He helped drive our values of community responsibility and care. His presence would be sorely missed, and his legacy will live on in the lives of those he served and touched,” said Sibiya.

She said the manner in which Dlamini often donned his uniform with pride is also something that will remain etched in the memories of many at the university.

“On behalf of MUT, I would like to send my condolences to Londi's family, friends and all who had the pleasure of knowing him. May his soul rest in peace, and may his memory bring us strength and unity during this difficult time,” said Sibiya.

The family has not yet finalised preparations for Dlamini's funeral.

