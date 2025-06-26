South Africa

POLL | Do you drink tap water at home?

26 June 2025 - 12:31 By TimesLIVE
Water woes have plagued Johannesburg as many reservoirs are running low while Sandton's water meters will be shut from Thursday night. Stock image.
Image: 123rf/CHAYATORN LAORATTANAVECH

Johannesburg has earned top marks for its drinking water quality, with the latest Blue Drop report classifying it as “excellent” chemically and microbiologically.

But even as the city shines, Gauteng’s overall water quality scores are slipping, though they remain high compared with most of the rest of the country.

Nationally, the picture is far more worrying. The 2024 Blue Drop report reveals that 46% of South Africa’s drinking water supply is now classified as “unacceptable”, with a marked decline in water quality in numerous towns and cities over the past decade.

Despite this, water treatment in many areas is still robust. Craig Sheridan, a professor at the University of the Witwatersrand, explains how water is made safe:

“South Africa’s water works are able to remove almost all chemicals such that the water is safe to drink. The water treatment works also disinfect the water, killing harmful bacteria and viruses. This is mainly done with chlorine. The residual chlorine travels with the water down the pipe to the reservoir and into your home, keeping the water pathogen free.

“This is why the water from taps sometimes smells a little like chlorine. This is a good thing. It means your water is safe.”

But with declining standards in many areas, South Africans are left wondering.

TimesLIVE

