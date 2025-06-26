South Africa

SA Breweries in Soweto engulfed in fire

26 June 2025 - 16:37
Johannesburg EMS firefighters are responding to a fire at SA Breweries in Soweto. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ANYVIDSTUDIO

Johannesburg's emergency management services (EMS) has warned residents to stay clear of SA Breweries in Soweto after a massive fire broke out there.

EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said firefighting crews responded to a call on Thursday afternoon at the facility. The blaze reportedly began when grass in a nearby field caught fire.

“This soon spread quickly and ignited storage crates on the premises. At this stage no injuries have been reported. Emergency teams are working swiftly to contain the fire and prevent further damage,” she said. 

The cause of the fire is not yet known. 

TimesLIVE

