SAA ranked 4th-best airline in Africa as it works to overcome turbulent past

Ethiopian Airlines takes top spot as Africa’s best airline, followed by Air Mauritius and RwandAir

26 June 2025 - 08:28
In the global rankings SAA moved up two spots from 69th in 2024 to 67th in 2025 out of more than 325 airlines evaluated. File photo.
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO

South African Airways (SAA) has been ranked the fourth-best airline in Africa in the 2025 World Airline Awards, marking a significant achievement for the national carrier amid a challenging history.

In the global rankings SAA moved up two spots from 69th in 2024 to 67th in 2025 out of more than 325 airlines evaluated. In recent years SAA has grappled with allegations of corruption, mismanagement and state capture.

The prestigious awards, often dubbed the “Oscars of the aviation industry”, were announced during a gala ceremony on June 17 at the Paris Air Show, held at the iconic Hall of Eight Columns at Le Bourget Airport’s Air and Space Museum.

Ethiopian Airlines took the top spot as Africa’s best airline, followed by Air Mauritius and RwandAir. Other South African carriers making the continent’s top ten included Flysafair in eighth place and LIFT in ninth.

Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax, which organises the awards, commented on the strength of returning and emerging contenders.

“We welcomed back a large number of previous winners and were also delighted to see new faces and airlines represented. As is indicated by so many former winning airlines being present, quality and consistency is clearly well recognised by customers when they vote for these airlines.” said Plaisted.

Airbus seeks to encroach on Royal Air Maroc's Boeing fleet renewal: sources

Royal Air Maroc has been in talks for over a year to renew its virtually all-Boeing fleet and is expected to stick with its traditional supplier for ...
News
2 weeks ago

Qatar Airways group CEO Badr Mohammed Al-Meer beamed with pride after Qatar Airway was crowned the World’s Best Airline for the ninth time.

“This is an extraordinary honour. This recognition is far more than an award it is a celebration of the passion, precision and purpose that defines who we are as an airline.”

Al-Meer said the recognition reflects the airline's leadership across multiple categories, including the World’s Best Business Class, Best Business Class Airline Lounge and Best Airline in the Middle East.

Singapore Airlines took second place, Cathay Pacific third, Emirates fourth and ANA All Nippon Airways secured the fifth spot.

Additional accolades from the 2025 awards included:

  • EVA Air: World’s Cleanest Airline;
  • Singapore Airlines: World’s Best Cabin Crew;
  • Turkish Airlines: Best Airline in Europe;
  • Scoot: Best Long Haul Low-Cost Airline;
  • Cathay Pacific: World’s Best Economy Class;
  • STARLUX Airlines: World’s Most Improved Airline;
  • Air Transat: World’s Best Leisure Airline (for the third consecutive year);
  • AirAsia: World’s Best Low-Cost Airline (continuing its streak since 2010);
  • Eurowings: Best Low-Cost Airline in Europe;
  • JetSMART: Best Low-Cost Airline in South America; and
  • Lufthansa: World’s Most Family Friendly Airline.

TimesLIVE

