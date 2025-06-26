South Africa

UN flags cannabis explosion in Africa on World Drug Day

Cannabis use has increased by 34% globally over the past decade

26 June 2025 - 18:27
The report said Southern, West and Central Africa recorded especially high use of cannabis, with about 10% of the population aged 15–64 reporting cannabis use in the past year. Stock image
Image: www.pixabay.com

The UN’s 2025 World Drug Report, released on Thursday, reveals that 244-million people used cannabis in 2023, making it by far the most widely used drug globally.

That figure represents 4.6% of the world’s population aged between 15 and 64.

According to the report, cannabis use has increased by 34% over the past decade, with the highest rates seen in North America, where 20.2% of people used cannabis last year.

This information comes as the world marks International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, commonly known as World Drug Day. The day, which is observed annually on June 26, raises awareness of the global drug crisis and calls for multilateral co-operation in prevention, treatment and rehabilitation.

The theme for 2025, “Break the Cycle. #StopOrganisedCrime,” urges long-term, focused action to disrupt the deadly link between drug trafficking and organised crime, both of which fuel violence, corruption and regional instability.

The report revealed that about one woman for every nine men uses cannabis, highlighting a significant gender disparity in consumption patterns.

It also showed that Southern, West and Central Africa recorded especially high use of cannabis, with about 10% of the population aged 15—64 reporting cannabis use in the past year.

The report revealed that Africa also accounts for a large share of global drug enforcement activity.

“Africa accounted for 44% of the total cannabis herb and resin seized worldwide in 2023, ahead of the Americas, Asia and Europe,” the report stated.

It said that cannabis remains the most common drug behind treatment admissions across the continent.

“Cannabis remains the main drug of concern for 32% of people in treatment in Africa. The majority of those seeking treatment for drug use disorders in Africa are under the age of 35, with cannabis and opioids being the substances most often involved,” the UN said.

Africa is also a significant trafficking corridor with West Africa for cocaine, East Africa for heroin, and much of the continent for cannabis, which is largely produced in the region.

The UN report estimated that 316-million people worldwide used a drug (excluding alcohol and tobacco) in 2023, which is 6% of the global population and up from 5.2% in 2013.

The report broke down other uses of substance abuse in the world showing that 61-million used opioids, 31-million used amphetamines, 25-million used cocaine and 21-million used ecstasy-type substances.

Among women globally, drug use rates show that 24% used cannabis, 14% used opioids, 25% used cocaine, 29% used amphetamines and 32% used ecstasy.

“Cannabis accounts for a substantial share of drug-related harm globally. An estimated 42% of drug use disorder cases worldwide are cannabis use disorders. In 2023, 41% of countries reported cannabis as the main drug of concern for people in drug treatment,” the report said.

South Africa has seen its own dramatic changes, as in 2023 authorities destroyed large quantities of seized drugs, including 700kg of cannabis with a street value of R21m, intercepted in Durban Harbour.

These enforcement actions are occurring alongside major legal shifts as in 2018 a Constitutional Court ruling decriminalising private use, possession and cultivation of cannabis in South Africa. The Cannabis for Private Purposes Act of 2024 formalised the legal framework around personal use.

And recently as a response to public pressure, the government also lifted its ban on cannabis and hemp foodstuffs, a move welcomed by civil society groups and the local cannabis industry after the health minister Aaron Motsoaledi had temporarily banned it.

TimesLIVE

