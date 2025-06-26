South Africa

WATCH | Eastern Cape government briefs media on Mthatha floods

26 June 2025 - 11:46 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The Eastern Cape government is on Thursday briefing the media on the Mthatha floods.

Disruptive snow alert for parts of Eastern Cape as cold front marches on

The South African Weather Service issued several warnings for disruptive rainfall, snow and waves for two provinces as humanitarian relief ...
News
2 hours ago

Weather warnings as intense cold front sweeps across Cape provinces

Cape Town’s disaster operations centre confirmed reports of flooding, fallen trees and debris hours after an icy cold front made landfall on ...
News
20 hours ago

Black Coffee Foundation raises more than R500k for Mthatha flood victims

“This is more than a relief effort; it’s a call to action for all of us to step up and support our communities in times of crisis,” says Lungie ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Heart-rending tales of flood terror

'I begged her to cling to the tree. I urged her not to give up, but she was screaming and shouting there was a snake in the water and it was coming ...
News
1 week ago

Ramaphosa expresses heartbreak during Mthatha visit but satisfaction with disaster response

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his sadness at the number of people killed by floods in the Eastern Cape, with 78 lives lost so far, adding ...
Politics
1 week ago
