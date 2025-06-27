Crime intelligence boss and co-accused granted bail

The head of crime intelligence, Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, together with some of his co-accused were each granted R10,000 bail by the Pretoria magistrate's court on Friday.
They are facing charges of fraud and corruption relating to the appointment of an unqualified civilian in a senior post in the SAPS.
Their court appearance follows their arrest on Thursday by the NPA’s Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC).
Khumalo is charged together with Maj-Gen Philani Lushaba (CFO at crime intelligence), Maj-Gen Nosipho Precious Madondo (component head of intelligence analysis and co-ordination), Maj-Gen Josias Lekalaka (Gauteng provincial head: crime intelligence), Maj-Gen Zwelithini Gabela (technical management services), Brig Phindile Ncube (section head: personnel security — vetting) and Brig Dineo Mokwele. Their charges relate to the alleged irregular employment of Mokwele in a senior ranking position of brigadier in the technical support services (TSS).
According to Investigative Directorate spokesperson Henry Mamothame, it is alleged that Khumalo acting in common purpose with his co-accused were involved in the irregular appointment of Mokwele.
“They are further accused of flouting the vetting process which is critical in the appointment of senior officials within the SAPS, particularly the crime intelligence division which deals with sensitive and confidential information. This case forms part of IDAC’s broader mandate of investigating fraud and corruption within government entities to prevent state capture through these critical entities,” Mamothame said.
Khumalo, Madondo, Lekalakala, Gabela, Ncube and Mokwele were granted R10 000 bail. They were ordered not to enter any premises of crime intelligence.
Mamothame said Lushaba will remain in custody as his matter is a schedule 6 criminal offence, owing to his pending case, and this did not reflect in his affidavit presented to the court for the bail application.
The case has been postponed to August 13 for disclosure of the docket.
Crime intelligence boss and co-accused granted bail
Image: Supplied
