South Africa

Drugs worth R10m seized in KZN, two suspects arrested

27 June 2025 - 06:28 By Mfundo Mkhize
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Drugs found in the home of an alleged dealer on Thursday.
Drugs found in the home of an alleged dealer on Thursday.
Image: SAPS

Two alleged high profile drug dealers,  one of them a Congolese man, are expected to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Friday after two separate sting operations netted drugs worth more than R10m on Thursday night.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said police recovered drugs worth an estimated street value of R10m and arrested a 37-year-old man during an intelligence-led operation in Quarry Heights.

He said members of the provincial drugs and firearms unit operationalised information about a man selling drugs and the suspect was found in possession of drugs.

Further investigations led police to a residence on Caters Street where more heroin, crystal meth and cocaine was seized.

“The suspect was also found with an illegal firearm and 47 rounds of ammunition,” said Netshiunda.

TimesLIVE has been told by several sources close to the investigation that the suspect was distributing large quantities of drugs and was using a residential storage facility to conceal them. The suspect has two addresses linked to him.

In a separate incident, Hawks members from Port Shepstone's serious and organised crime investigation unit, together with the Durban metro, K9 unit, flying squad and infrastructure task team arrested a 43-year-old suspect for dealing in drugs.

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Simphiwe Mhlongo said police received information about a laboratory cultivating cannabis plants near Morningside, Durban.

“A disruptive operation was conducted and they proceeded to the building. During the search police found indoor cannabis plants, ecstasy tablets, crack cocaine, chemicals and equipment to the street value of about R350,000,” said Mhlongo.

The suspect was arrested and will appear at the Durban magistrate's court on Friday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo arrested at airport

SAPS divisional commissioner for crime intelligence Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo was arrested at OR Tambo Airport on Thursday, allegedly on charges ...
News
17 hours ago

DA welcomes arrest of crime intelligence head, other top cops

The DA has welcomed the arrest of head of crime intelligence Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo and three other top figures in the crime intelligence division.
News
13 hours ago

Hawks bust man allegedly smuggling heroin to Ghana at OR Tambo

A 48-year-old foreign national has been arrested at OR Tambo International Airport after he was allegedly found in possession of 2kg of suspected ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. That feeling when your bank calls — to tell you you're a multimillionaire South Africa
  2. Crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo arrested at airport South Africa
  3. New UK care worker rules shatter dreams in Zimbabwe, Nigeria Africa
  4. Self-employed mom wins nearly R40m and plans to invest in her business South Africa
  5. WATCH | Wildebeest chose two Jack Russells and a farm manager to spend her last ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco found guilty of abusing a minor | REUTERS
Kenyan minister accuses protesters of coup attempt | REUTERS