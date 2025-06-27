Drugs worth R10m seized in KZN, two suspects arrested

Two alleged high profile drug dealers, one of them a Congolese man, are expected to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Friday after two separate sting operations netted drugs worth more than R10m on Thursday night.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said police recovered drugs worth an estimated street value of R10m and arrested a 37-year-old man during an intelligence-led operation in Quarry Heights.
He said members of the provincial drugs and firearms unit operationalised information about a man selling drugs and the suspect was found in possession of drugs.
Further investigations led police to a residence on Caters Street where more heroin, crystal meth and cocaine was seized.
“The suspect was also found with an illegal firearm and 47 rounds of ammunition,” said Netshiunda.
TimesLIVE has been told by several sources close to the investigation that the suspect was distributing large quantities of drugs and was using a residential storage facility to conceal them. The suspect has two addresses linked to him.
In a separate incident, Hawks members from Port Shepstone's serious and organised crime investigation unit, together with the Durban metro, K9 unit, flying squad and infrastructure task team arrested a 43-year-old suspect for dealing in drugs.
Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Simphiwe Mhlongo said police received information about a laboratory cultivating cannabis plants near Morningside, Durban.
“A disruptive operation was conducted and they proceeded to the building. During the search police found indoor cannabis plants, ecstasy tablets, crack cocaine, chemicals and equipment to the street value of about R350,000,” said Mhlongo.
The suspect was arrested and will appear at the Durban magistrate's court on Friday.
