South Africa

Man found dead on police station roof

Suspected cable thief died from electrocution, according to initial investigation

27 June 2025 - 12:19 By Mmatumelo Lebjane
A decomposed body found on the roof at the Hazyview police station.
Image: SAPS

Authorities in Mpumalanga have launched an investigation after a man's decomposed body was found on the roof of the Hazyview police station on Wednesday.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli told TimesLIVE: "Officers had been troubled by a persistent bad smell around the station for weeks which they suspected was from a dead rat or other animal."

On Wednesday a thorough search was conducted and the source was discovered when  officers found the body on the roof.

The body was removed on Thursday by a rescue team to allow for all safety protocols and relevant departments to be involved, said Mdhluli.

It is suspected the man died from electrocution as they found tools next to his decomposed body.

The man's identity is unknown and police are appealing to members of the public who may have any information to come forward.

An inquest has been opened, and investigations are ongoing.

READ MORE:

Intruder hiding in police station ceiling arrested

An intruder believed to have broken into the Hercules police station in Pretoria spent several days hiding out in the ceiling before he was caught on ...
News
3 years ago

IN PICS | City Power and Joburg Water disconnect illegal connections in CBD

Johannesburg Water and City Power on Wednesday disconnected illegal water and electricity connections at three buildings in the inner city.
News
2 months ago

We can't win on our own as armed thieves are prepared to swim in poo and kill to steal cables: City Power

It’s war underground as cable thieves are armed and do not hesitate to use guns, says official
News
3 months ago

More than 70 metal thieves arrested over six months in Cape Town

More than 70 people were arrested in six months for tampering with and damaging essential infrastructure in Cape Town.
News
4 months ago
