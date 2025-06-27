South Africa

Missing girl, 12, found murdered in Eastern Cape

27 June 2025 - 12:58 By Brandon Nel
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Lithaliyanda Ntoni, 12, was found murdered on Friday morning
Lithaliyanda Ntoni, 12, was found murdered on Friday morning
Image: SUPPLIED

A 12-year-old girl who went missing earlier this week was found murdered in bushes in Motherwell in the Eastern Cape on Friday morning.

Police arrested a 39-year-old man on charges of kidnapping and murder after the body of Lithaliyanda Ntoni was discovered near Khabonqaba Street, NU6, soon after 2am.

She had last been seen on Tuesday after going to a nearby shop. She never returned home.

Police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana confirmed the incident and said an investigation is under way.

The Herald

READ MORE:

14-year-old girl murdered, EC police seek assistance in finding culprit

Police are seeking the public's help in finding the culprit in the murder of a 14-year-old school pupil in the KwaMfula administrative area in the ...
News
1 day ago

Sangoma abandons bail in baby Kutlwano murder case

A 50-year-old sangoma arrested in connection with the murder of a two-year-old toddler has abandoned his bail application
News
1 day ago

Body of missing Joburg schoolgirl Likhona Fose, 14, found in veld

Likhona Fose, a grade 8 pupil at Ikusasalethu Secondary School in Braamfischerville, went missing on Saturday.
News
3 weeks ago

Teenager killed 'after trying to keep her home from being sold by stepdad'

A Mpumalanga man who was under investigation for a murder has been arrested in connection with the death of his stepdaughter.
News
4 weeks ago

Joshlin Smith 'very likely' abused after kidnap, says human trafficking expert

It is highly unlikely that missing child Joshlin Smith did not endure some form of physical or psychological harm after being sold by her mother ...
News
1 month ago

'I can’t stop thinking about her laugh': Tributes flow for murdered Olorato Mongale

The murder of 30-year-old Olorato Mongale, a student whose life was full of promise and light, has left a community shattered and a family drowning ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. That feeling when your bank calls — to tell you you're a multimillionaire South Africa
  2. Crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo arrested at airport South Africa
  3. New UK care worker rules shatter dreams in Zimbabwe, Nigeria Africa
  4. DA welcomes arrest of crime intelligence head, other top cops Politics
  5. Self-employed mom wins nearly R40m and plans to invest in her business South Africa

Latest Videos

'Diddy' used violence to traffic women, prosecutor says as trial closes | ...
Floyd Shivambu announces members of the consultation team