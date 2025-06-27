South Africa

More than R5m in taxpayers' money spent to fund suspended police salaries — Mchunu

27 June 2025 - 11:48
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Minister of police Senzo Mchunu. File photo
Minister of police Senzo Mchunu. File photo
Image: Freddy Mavunda

SAPS has spent more than R5m to fund the salaries of 11 suspended police officers over the past three years.

This was revealed by police minister Senzo Mchunu in a written reply to a recent parliamentary question by Build One SA (Bosa).

By May 16, two lieutenant-generals suspended since 2022 have been paid more than R4m without working. Other officers suspended with full pay include sergeants and constables, with their payments ranging from R35,000 to R56,000 each.

Bosa spokesperson Roger Solomons criticised the payments, citing a shortage of police resources to respond to crime.

“This is an affront to every South African living in fear, waiting hours for the police to respond, only to be told there are no vehicles, no officers and no capacity. Meanwhile, senior officers who should be leading the fight against crime are being paid millions to sit at home.

“While communities are under siege, SAPS continues to waste resources on suspended officials instead of bolstering front-line policing.”

Mchunu previously said the country has a shortage of detectives, with 2,344 vacant posts.

Solomons said this shows SAPS's failure in leadership and accountability.

“A culture that tolerates delayed disciplinary processes, shields incompetence and rewards misconduct cannot deliver safety to the people of South Africa.

“Bosa calls for urgent disciplinary case finalisation for suspended officers and transparency reports every quarter on SAPS suspensions and costs.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

WATCH | Police clash with activists during Nato summit

Police were seen clashing with Extinction Rebellion activists who gathered in The Hague during the Nato summit to protest against the organisation’s ...
News
1 day ago

14-year-old girl murdered, EC police seek assistance in finding culprit

Police are seeking the public's help in finding the culprit in the murder of a 14-year-old school pupil in the KwaMfula administrative area in the ...
News
1 day ago

Foreigner arrested with drugs valued at R10m in Durban bust

KwaZulu-Natal police confiscated drugs with an estimated street value of more than R10m and arrested a 37-year-old foreigner in Quarry Heights in ...
News
1 day ago

SAPS and basic education department join hands to fight school crime

Police minister Senzo Mchunu launched a new five-year collaborative implementation protocol between the SAPS and the basic education department on ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. That feeling when your bank calls — to tell you you're a multimillionaire South Africa
  2. Crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo arrested at airport South Africa
  3. New UK care worker rules shatter dreams in Zimbabwe, Nigeria Africa
  4. DA welcomes arrest of crime intelligence head, other top cops Politics
  5. Self-employed mom wins nearly R40m and plans to invest in her business South Africa

Latest Videos

'Diddy' used violence to traffic women, prosecutor says as trial closes | ...
Floyd Shivambu announces members of the consultation team