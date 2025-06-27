South Africa

NLC pledges R10m financial support for flood-affected EC communities

27 June 2025 - 11:55
Eastern Cape residents outside homes, some of which were damaged while others were washed away, in Slovo Park in Mthatha after devastating floods, on June 10 2025. File photo.
Image: SUPPLIED

The National Lottery Commission (NLC) has pledged funds to support flood-affected communities in the Eastern Cape. 

The NLC leadership, led by the board chairperson Prof Barney Pityana and accompanied by its commissioner Jodi Scholtz, are expected to visit flood-affected areas on Friday. They are expected to meet AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo at the Nkululekweni Royal Residence.

The purpose of the visit is to officially inform the king, the royal house and key government stakeholders about the NLC's pledge to financially support flood-affected communities. 

The areas severely affected by destructive floods on June 10 include Mthatha,, Mnquma, Mbhashe, Great Kei and the Amahlathi municipality.

Lives were lost, families displaced and basic services such as water, electricity and access to health care and education were disrupted.

“In response, the NLC is activating its research-based funding model as outlined in the Lotteries Act,” said Pityana. 

Mopping-up work continues after devastating floods in Eastern Cape

The Eastern Cape government has confirmed that as of Thursday, 101 people died in the floods that hit the province this month.
News
22 hours ago

“The model enables the commission to fund worthy causes without a formal application process, particularly in response to emergencies, crises and disasters that adversely affect communities.

“Emergency interventions are conducted after a rapid needs assessment and are implemented in partnership with qualified not-for-profit organisations (NPOs) appointed to our national panel of strategic partners.”

The Small Project Foundation (SPF) has been appointed to implement a high-impact relief intervention valued at R1m.

Pityana said SPF is a registered NPO with more than 36 years' experience in the Eastern Cape, and has worked extensively in health, education and social development across the OR Tambo and Amathole districts.

He said the SPF has long-standing relationships with government departments, local municipalities, clinics and schools, and a proven track record of delivering emergency and humanitarian support in collaboration with national and local stakeholders.

Scholtz said the interventions include the distribution of food parcels, clean water, clothing, school uniforms and supplies, sanitary pads and essential healthcare support.

She said: “The relief will reach thousands of displaced and vulnerable households through a co-ordinated and accountable process supported by trained field teams in nine municipalities.”

TimesLIVE

