NLC pledges R10m financial support for flood-affected EC communities
The National Lottery Commission (NLC) has pledged funds to support flood-affected communities in the Eastern Cape.
The NLC leadership, led by the board chairperson Prof Barney Pityana and accompanied by its commissioner Jodi Scholtz, are expected to visit flood-affected areas on Friday. They are expected to meet AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo at the Nkululekweni Royal Residence.
The purpose of the visit is to officially inform the king, the royal house and key government stakeholders about the NLC's pledge to financially support flood-affected communities.
The areas severely affected by destructive floods on June 10 include Mthatha,, Mnquma, Mbhashe, Great Kei and the Amahlathi municipality.
Lives were lost, families displaced and basic services such as water, electricity and access to health care and education were disrupted.
“In response, the NLC is activating its research-based funding model as outlined in the Lotteries Act,” said Pityana.
Mopping-up work continues after devastating floods in Eastern Cape
