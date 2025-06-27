When the global community came together to celebrate World Giraffe Day on June 21, the National Zoological Gardens (NZG) in Pretoria had its own reason to celebrate with the arrival of a giraffe calf earlier this month.
Born on June 8, the young giraffe is the fifth addition to the NZG’s giraffe herd. The birth coincided with World Giraffe Day, an initiative by the Giraffe Conservation Foundation (GCF) to honour the world’s tallest land animal on the year’s longest day.
The calf was born at the zoo to Momo, an 11-year-old matriarch known for her calm and independent nature. According to Carol Thobela, curator of carnivores, pachyderms, and farm yard at NZG, the calf has begun to show a strong personality.
“We named the calf Enzo, meaning ‘ruler of the estate’. It’s a strong, bold name that suits the energy we have seen. Even though we don’t yet know if Enzo is male or female, the name reflects the confidence and spirit of this little one,” said Thobela.
NZG director of animal conservation Tracy Rehse highlighted the importance of understanding giraffe subspecies in supporting global conservation science.
“According to new genetic classifications, the NZG giraffes are assumed to belong to the South African giraffe subspecies Giraffa camelopardalis giraffa, though genetic testing has not yet been conducted to confirm this,” said Rehse.
Pretoria Zoo celebrates World Giraffe Day by welcoming newborn calf Enzo
Image: SANBI
When the global community came together to celebrate World Giraffe Day on June 21, the National Zoological Gardens (NZG) in Pretoria had its own reason to celebrate with the arrival of a giraffe calf earlier this month.
Born on June 8, the young giraffe is the fifth addition to the NZG’s giraffe herd. The birth coincided with World Giraffe Day, an initiative by the Giraffe Conservation Foundation (GCF) to honour the world’s tallest land animal on the year’s longest day.
The calf was born at the zoo to Momo, an 11-year-old matriarch known for her calm and independent nature. According to Carol Thobela, curator of carnivores, pachyderms, and farm yard at NZG, the calf has begun to show a strong personality.
“We named the calf Enzo, meaning ‘ruler of the estate’. It’s a strong, bold name that suits the energy we have seen. Even though we don’t yet know if Enzo is male or female, the name reflects the confidence and spirit of this little one,” said Thobela.
NZG director of animal conservation Tracy Rehse highlighted the importance of understanding giraffe subspecies in supporting global conservation science.
“According to new genetic classifications, the NZG giraffes are assumed to belong to the South African giraffe subspecies Giraffa camelopardalis giraffa, though genetic testing has not yet been conducted to confirm this,” said Rehse.
Harvard academics weighs in on fight over Joburg Zoo elephants
“Understanding subspecies has helped us align our animal management practices with conservation science and ensures we’re contributing meaningful data to global conservation efforts”
The giraffes at NZG live in an environment tailored to their natural behaviour and health needs. Elevated feeders mimic tree-top browsing, while night shelters and a surrounding wet moat provide safety and comfort, accounting for giraffes’ natural reluctance to cross water.
The NZG herd includes a mix of distinctive personalities, including:
South African National Biodiversity Institute director of marketing, communications and commercialisation Nontsikelelo Mpulo stressed the broader significance of World Giraffe Day.
“World Giraffe Day is not only about admiring Africa’s gentle giants. It is a day dedicated to raising awareness and support for the conservation of giraffes, who are increasingly threatened by habitat loss, poaching and deteriorating ecological infrastructure,” said Mpulo.
“While promoting animal welfare and public education, the zoo also plays an important role in national conservation efforts. Though giraffes are locally classified as Least Concern, the species is globally listed as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List, with some subspecies facing a higher risk of extinction.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Unearthing the past: dinosaur interpretation centre launched in Free State
102 vultures killed in Mpumalanga, third mass poisoning this month
Rescue teams work through night after second mass poisoning of Kruger Park vultures in days
Sunshine powers electric cars from Morocco to Cape Town in four months
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos