South Africa

Pretoria Zoo celebrates World Giraffe Day by welcoming newborn calf Enzo

27 June 2025 - 12:05
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Enzo being embraced by other giraffes.
Enzo being embraced by other giraffes.
Image: SANBI

When the global community came together to celebrate World Giraffe Day on June 21, the National Zoological Gardens (NZG) in Pretoria had its own reason to celebrate with the arrival of a giraffe calf earlier this month.

Born on June 8, the young giraffe is the fifth addition to the NZG’s giraffe herd. The birth coincided with World Giraffe Day, an initiative by the Giraffe Conservation Foundation (GCF) to honour the world’s tallest land animal on the year’s longest day.

The calf was born at the zoo to Momo, an 11-year-old matriarch known for her calm and independent nature. According to Carol Thobela, curator of carnivores, pachyderms, and farm yard at NZG, the calf has begun to show a strong personality.

“We named the calf Enzo, meaning ‘ruler of the estate’. It’s a strong, bold name that suits the energy we have seen. Even though we don’t yet know if Enzo is male or female, the name reflects the confidence and spirit of this little one,” said Thobela.

NZG director of animal conservation Tracy Rehse highlighted the importance of understanding giraffe subspecies in supporting global conservation science.

“According to new genetic classifications, the NZG giraffes are assumed to belong to the South African giraffe subspecies Giraffa camelopardalis giraffa, though genetic testing has not yet been conducted to confirm this,” said Rehse.

Harvard academics weighs in on fight over Joburg Zoo elephants

Two Harvard law academics are seeking to join legal efforts to free three elephants at the Johannesburg Zoo — Lammie, Mopane and Ramadiba — saying ...
News
5 days ago

“Understanding subspecies has helped us align our animal management practices with conservation science and ensures we’re contributing meaningful data to global conservation efforts” 

The giraffes at NZG live in an environment tailored to their natural behaviour and health needs. Elevated feeders mimic tree-top browsing, while night shelters and a surrounding wet moat provide safety and comfort, accounting for giraffes’ natural reluctance to cross water.

The NZG herd includes a mix of distinctive personalities, including:

  • Tiago, who was born in 2020 and hand-reared by staff, is known for his playful and affectionate nature;
  • Azuri, who was born in 2022, is confident and observant and is often found surveying the zoo from his favourite lookout mound; and
  • Bonito, the nine-year-old breeding bull, is food-driven and dominant, approaching staff only when browse is on offer.

South African National Biodiversity Institute director of marketing, communications and commercialisation Nontsikelelo Mpulo stressed the broader significance of World Giraffe Day.

“World Giraffe Day is not only about admiring Africa’s gentle giants. It is a day dedicated to raising awareness and support for the conservation of giraffes, who are increasingly threatened by habitat loss, poaching and deteriorating ecological infrastructure,” said Mpulo.

“While promoting animal welfare and public education, the zoo also plays an important role in national conservation efforts. Though giraffes are locally classified as Least Concern, the species is globally listed as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List, with some subspecies facing a higher risk of extinction.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Unearthing the past: dinosaur interpretation centre launched in Free State

SANParks is offering free access to the Kgodumodumo Dinosaur Interpretation Centre to all South African citizens until September 30.
News
59 minutes ago

102 vultures killed in Mpumalanga, third mass poisoning this month

The scene was located through real-time GPS tracking of several vultures previously rehabilitated and released back into the wild.
News
1 month ago

Rescue teams work through night after second mass poisoning of Kruger Park vultures in days

More than 100 endangered birds die after feeding on poisoned elephant carcass
News
1 month ago

Sunshine powers electric cars from Morocco to Cape Town in four months

French team achieves first fully green Africa car crossing 'at speed of the sun'
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. That feeling when your bank calls — to tell you you're a multimillionaire South Africa
  2. Crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo arrested at airport South Africa
  3. New UK care worker rules shatter dreams in Zimbabwe, Nigeria Africa
  4. DA welcomes arrest of crime intelligence head, other top cops Politics
  5. Self-employed mom wins nearly R40m and plans to invest in her business South Africa

Latest Videos

'Diddy' used violence to traffic women, prosecutor says as trial closes | ...
Floyd Shivambu announces members of the consultation team