South Africa

Province mulls intervention in Knysna municipality over governance, service delivery failures

27 June 2025 - 15:35 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
An aerial view of a mountain of rotting garbage nearly two storeys high which had to be cleared near the centre of town in 2023. File photo.
An aerial view of a mountain of rotting garbage nearly two storeys high which had to be cleared near the centre of town in 2023. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Knysna municipality has been issued with a notice of intention to intervene in its affairs by the Western Cape government, citing governance failures with collapsing infrastructure and poor basic service delivery. 

Local government, environmental affairs and development planning MEC Anton Bredell issued the notice in terms of the constitution and said he was considering making a recommendation to the provincial executive that the council of the Garden Route town be dissolved. 

The municipality has been governed by unstable coalitions. 

Bredell said despite repeated interventions to assist the municipality, it continued to experience “serious challenges in governance and service delivery”. 

“Despite various interventions, the municipality has not prioritised addressing its executive obligation failures. Consequently, the situation continues to deteriorate, even with assistance from the national and provincial governments.  

“The quality of municipal services is worsening, with service delivery crises becoming more frequent. It is foreseeable that basic service delivery will continue to degrade unless the [provincial government] intervenes in the municipality.” 

He said the consequences for residents had been severe, including:

  • repeated sewage spills;
  • prolonged water shortages; and
  • inconsistent refuse removal. 

“The municipality's failure to rectify its lapses in service delivery resulted in numerous directives and notices being issued by agencies tasked with environmental compliance and enforcement. Citizens have organised themselves and taken it upon themselves to attend to some of the service delivery failures at their cost.” 

The provincial government said it would make a decision once it received the municipality’s response to the notice. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

Garden Route town processes R16bn in building plans amid rapid growth

Embracing digital transformation has seen the rapidly expanding coastal town George process a record R16bn worth of building plans in four years.
News
4 months ago

Bye-bye Brenton blue?

One of South Africa’s most famous butterfly species is missing and possibly extinct — a victim of the 2017 wildfire that destroyed more than 1,000 ...
News
1 year ago

The rise and fall of a mountain of rotten garbage in Knysna

A mountain of rotten garbage nearly two storeys high has finally been cleared amid a service delivery crisis unfolding in one of the top holiday ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. That feeling when your bank calls — to tell you you're a multimillionaire South Africa
  2. Crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo arrested at airport South Africa
  3. New UK care worker rules shatter dreams in Zimbabwe, Nigeria Africa
  4. Former attorney swindled clients out of R4.1m in accident fund payouts South Africa
  5. DA welcomes arrest of crime intelligence head, other top cops Politics

Latest Videos

North Korea finishes building landmark tourist zone: state media | REUTERS
'Diddy' used violence to traffic women, prosecutor says as trial closes | ...