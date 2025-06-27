South Africa

Theft and vandalism in municipalities: SAHRC releases policy brief to tackle ‘water mafias’

27 June 2025 - 12:54
Mayors of municipalities also confirmed to the commission the presence of water mafias in the municipalities. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Vandalism, theft and sabotage of municipal infrastructure are prevalent, with many municipalities confirming the existence of water and construction mafias. 

This is according to Dr Henk Boshoff, commissioner of the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), after it released a comprehensive policy brief to tackle water mafias and systemic sabotage of essential water infrastructure. 

Talking to Thulasizwe Simelane on SAFM on Friday, Boshoff said the commission had engagements with municipalities over the past 12 months in all nine provinces. 

He said the commission arranged the sessions to try to understand the root causes of inadequate basic service delivery. 

“About 90% of the municipalities said there was vandalism, theft and sabotage of municipal infrastructure,” he told Simelane.

“Many municipalities confirmed the prevalence of water mafias and construction mafias. When I recently had discussions with mayors, they also confirmed the presence of water mafias in municipalities,” he told Simelane. 

Boshoff said they know the only reason for the appointment of some “service providers” in municipalities was for them to benefit financially. 

They are appointed to provide water tankers, for example, and there is a reluctance by municipal officials to appoint staff members or fill vacant positions in municipalities to perform the services.  

As Environment Month draws to a close, the SAHRC put a spotlight on water. The commission was concerned that the right to access clean water, a constitutional entitlement, is under threat.

The SAHRC published a policy brief delving deeper into systemic sabotage of essential water infrastructure, particularly by water mafias.

The brief was published with assistance from the Dullah Omar Institute at the University of the Western Cape. It:

  • highlights the prevalence of systemic sabotage of essential water infrastructure, its impact on the public and the associated economic costs;
  • outlines legislative and policy mechanisms at the disposal of the state which could be used to address systemic sabotage of essential water infrastructure;
  • urges law enforcement agencies and other state actors to use legislative and policy instruments to tackle sabotage of water infrastructure;
  • recommends that the police minister should add activities targeting water services infrastructure to policing priorities and needs in the draft National Policing Policy;
  • recommends the office of the president should proclaim and promulgate the remainder of the Critical Infrastructure Protection Act; and
  • recommends that when the Critical Infrastructure Protection Act comes into operation, the minister responsible for the administration of the act must declare all water services infrastructure as critical in terms of the act.

The SAHRC wants the deliberate sabotage of water services infrastructure to be considered a crime in terms the Criminal Matters Amendment Act.

The commission said it has shared the policy brief with the Presidency, the minister of police, the minister of water and sanitation, the national director of public prosecutions and the office of the chief justice. 

TimesLIVE

