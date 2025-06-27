“Many municipalities confirmed the prevalence of water mafias and construction mafias. When I recently had discussions with mayors, they also confirmed the presence of water mafias in municipalities,” he told Simelane.
As Environment Month draws to a close, the SAHRC put a spotlight on water. The commission was concerned that the right to access clean water, a constitutional entitlement, is under threat.
The SAHRC published a policy brief delving deeper into systemic sabotage of essential water infrastructure, particularly by water mafias.
Theft and vandalism in municipalities: SAHRC releases policy brief to tackle ‘water mafias’
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Vandalism, theft and sabotage of municipal infrastructure are prevalent, with many municipalities confirming the existence of water and construction mafias.
This is according to Dr Henk Boshoff, commissioner of the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), after it released a comprehensive policy brief to tackle water mafias and systemic sabotage of essential water infrastructure.
Talking to Thulasizwe Simelane on SAFM on Friday, Boshoff said the commission had engagements with municipalities over the past 12 months in all nine provinces.
He said the commission arranged the sessions to try to understand the root causes of inadequate basic service delivery.
“About 90% of the municipalities said there was vandalism, theft and sabotage of municipal infrastructure,” he told Simelane.
Construction mafias are delaying infrastructure projects: Salga
HENK BOSHOFF & PEACEMORE MHODI | Water mafias: is it not time to look at the Terrorism Act?
The brief was published with assistance from the Dullah Omar Institute at the University of the Western Cape. It:
The SAHRC wants the deliberate sabotage of water services infrastructure to be considered a crime in terms the Criminal Matters Amendment Act.
The commission said it has shared the policy brief with the Presidency, the minister of police, the minister of water and sanitation, the national director of public prosecutions and the office of the chief justice.
TimesLIVE
