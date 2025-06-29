South Africa

Health department denies mortuary problems

No unclaimed bodies piling up at Helen Joseph hospital — spokesperson

29 June 2025 - 17:47
Koena Mashale Journalist
Gauteng department of health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba.
The Gauteng department of health has denied claims that multiple unclaimed bodies at Helen Joseph Hospital have been left in limbo due to a lack of printer cartridges required to process necessary post-mortem documentation.

This comes after the DA and the Funeral Industry Reformed Association raised concerns about administrative failures allegedly preventing the transfer of deceased individuals from the hospital’s mortuary for autopsies.

The department would like to reiterate that currently Helen Joseph Hospital has no corpses that are outstanding and awaiting to be processed as a result of printing challenges
Motalatale Modiba, department spokesperson

Department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said while the hospital had experienced printing service issues between June 17 and 23, contingency plans were put in place and all affected families had been assisted by Tuesday.

“Contrary to the sensationalised report, the facility’s mortuary currently has only one body of a patient who was declared dead on arrival on Wednesday, 25 June. The family of the deceased was eventually traced to KwaZulu-Natal and was notified accordingly,” said Modiba.

He said the delay in printing services was due to delayed payments to two service providers, but this had been resolved.

“The department would like to reiterate that currently Helen Joseph Hospital has no corpses that are outstanding and awaiting to be processed as a result of printing challenges,” Modiba said.

However, the funeral association’s Johan Rousseau on Sunday said the problem had affected at least six cases.

“We’ve got a serious problem.

“Officials don’t understand the trauma this causes for families. Funeral parlours get frustrated because they cannot assist the family properly and in the absence of a regulator or ombudsman there’s little recourse,” he said.

DA Gauteng spokesperson for health Madeleine Hicklin called on MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko to take accountability.

“Despite her shouting from the rooftops that the department is functioning well, the fact that paperwork for the deceased could not be processed shows that the department is irrevocably broken,” Hicklin said.

