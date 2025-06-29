South Africa

Man arrested for allegedly hacking his 87-year-old mother to death

At her home, police were met by a very disturbing scene, where they discovered the woman’s dismembered body parts placed inside plastic buckets.

29 June 2025 - 12:11
The 40-year-old suspect is expected to appear before the Seshego Magistrate’s Court on Monday, facing a charge of murder. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

A 40-year-old man has been arrested for the alleged murder of his 87-year-old mother in Sebora Village, Polokwane, after her dismembered body parts were discovered in a plastic bucket in her home.

The woman’s son was arrested after he was unable to provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the gruesome find.

Police are still investigating the motive behind the murder.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said at about 3pm on Saturday afternoon, police responded to a complaint of a missing person from a neighbour who was worried that the 87-year-old had not been seen for more than two days.

“The police immediately went to the home of the 87-year-old woman. Upon investigation, they were met by a very disturbing scene, where they discovered the woman’s dismembered body parts placed inside the plastic buckets,” Ledwaba said.

Ledwaba said several items allegedly used in the commission of the crime were also found at the scene.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe strongly condemned the heinous incident.

“The scourge of gender-based violence has reached a crisis point. This pandemic needs all sectors of society to join hands with the police and confront this demon that continues to terrorise communities. Enough is enough,” said Hadebe.

The 40-year-old suspect is expected to appear before the Seshego magistrate’s court on Monday, facing a charge of murder.

TimesLIVE

