A man's decomposing body was found last week concealed in the roof of one of the buildings at the Hazyview police station in Mpumalanga.
According to the police, the body was removed on Thursday.
The discovery was made after an awful smell in and around the building block at the station.
Police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said suspicions were that it was possibly a dead animal causing the unbearable smell.
“A search was then conducted, but nothing could be found at that time.”
Mdhluli said when the roof tiles were removed on Wednesday the body of an unidentified man was discovered under the rafters in a state of decomposition.
“Preliminary investigation suggests that the man could have been electrocuted. The million-dollar question is how he got onto the roof. Some tools were found next to his body. The man has not yet been identified,” said Mdhluli.
Man's decomposing body discovered on roof of Hazyview police station
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET
