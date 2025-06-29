South Africa

'No politicians influenced lotto deal' — Tembe

'We won the right to operate the fourth national lottery licence because of the strength of our bid'

29 June 2025 - 15:29
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Moses Tembe
Moses Tembe
Image: Facebook

Businessman Moses Tembe, who is part of a consortium that was awarded the lucrative lotto licence contract, says there was no political influence or impropriety in the process.

Tembe said neither deputy president Paul Mashatile nor any other political entity or individual had a financial interest — directly or indirectly — in their bid.

“We have indicated previously that Sizekhaya [Holdings] won the right to operate the fourth national lottery licence because of the strength of our bid, the deep knowledge of gaming that we bring to the table, our pledge to propel the lottery to new heights by generating more money for the government, for good causes and for players,” he said.

Mashatile's statement on Sunday comes just days after he dismissed suggestions of political interference in the awarding of the contract in an interview on Sowetan’s new podcast, IN THE KNOW with Sowetan, saying only trade and industry minister Parks Tau had the power to choose the winning bidder.

amaBhungane, an investigative journalism organisation reported that Sizekhaya had links with the deputy president.

Bellamont Gaming, a company owned by Tembe and Mashatile’s wife’s sister, Khumo Bogatsu, has shares in Sizekhaya.

amaBhungane reported that Bellamont Gaming was registered in December 2023, just nine months after Mashatile married Bogatsu’s sister.

Together with their consortium partners, they established Sizekhaya Holdings shortly before the February 2024 bidding deadline for the lottery licence.

Tembe denied Bellamont Gaming ever discussed the bid with Mashatile.

Not one of these political players and decisionmakers — be it MECs or ministers — would ever attest to me discussing personal business interests.
Moses Tembe

“However, we are of the view that it is in the public interest to state that Bellamont Gaming, in which Adv Khumo Bogatsu and I are directors, hold one of the smallest stakes, totalling 7%, in Sizekhaya. Adv Bogatsu owns 2%, and Bellamont Investments owns 5%.

“I invited Adv Bogatsu on the strength of her qualifications and much-needed experience required to navigate the legal complexities of the industry to join me in taking a stake in Sizekhaya. This led to the formation of Bellamont Gaming, as a subsidiary of Bellamont Investments, which has been in business for years,” he said.

Tembe said that despite Bogatsu’s family ties to Mashatile, she remained an ordinary South African entitled to pursue legitimate business ventures.

“The checks and balances that the NLC [National Lotteries Commission] and the country have in place were applied to ensure that there was no impropriety.

“As a former president of the Durban Chamber of Commerce and current chair of the KZN Growth Coalition, I have met almost all leaders across the political spectrum in their homes and in my own.

“Not one of these political players and decisionmakers — be it MECs or ministers — would ever attest to me discussing personal business interests.”

Tembe said regarding allegations that he accompanied Mashatile to France, it was in his capacity as a business leader that he was invited by the South African ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa.

“Mr Sandile Zungu, along with scores of other South African businesspeople, including shareholders of other competing lottery bidders, also attended at the invitation of Mr Mthethwa.”

Tembe said he welcomed Tau’s commitment to investigate any perceived conflicts.

SowetanLIVE

