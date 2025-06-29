She’s also written a book about her journey as a young businesswoman. The book is also about how one can start and run a successful business.
SA’s young entrepreneurs building brands and breaking barriers
Image: SUPPLIED
As youth month comes to an end, young South Africans are showing that you’re never too young to start a business even in today's economy.
From making jewellery and clothes to writing books, these young people are running their own businesses and helping others who also want to start their own. They are inspiring many to follow their dreams, even when it’s not easy.
Image: Supplied
One of them is Noxolo Mseleku, founder of a jewellery company called Elegânté from Elovu, a small town in KwaZulu-Natal. Her company employs three jewellers and was recently featured in Forbes magazine.
Mseleku, 30, told TimesLIVE her journey into the jewellery world happened by chance. She initially wanted to study architecture but there was no space in the programme.
“After applying for architecture, I discovered that there were no openings in that department. Faced with this setback, I enquired about available options and was presented with jewellery design and manufacturing.” she said.
“Given my passion for design, I said, 'Why not explore this path?' I was eager to avoid another gap year and this opportunity felt like a perfect fit for my creative aspirations.”
That decision took her all the way to Italy, where she studied at Il Tari Design School while being funded by the Mining Qualifications Authority (MQA).
“My time in Italy changed my life. Over there, jewellery is respected as an art form. The way they value craftsmanship is inspiring. It made me fall in love with this industry.”
Noxolo says it hasn't been easy breaking into the jewellery business as a young black woman, as people usually question her expertise until she shares her educational background.
“It often requires an extraordinary amount of effort, up to twenty times more, to gain the trust of clients. However, we have successfully elevated our brand's visibility through social media, radio and magazine interviews, thus educating the public about our offerings.”
Though her style is influenced by international trends, Noxolo says she hasn't forgotten her roots. She now collaborates with a local beadwork designer to create modern jewellery using crystal beads.
Noxolo said her design process is personal and client-focused.
“Clients reach out to me virtually, and we go through the design together. Once they approve, they come to my workshop to choose stones. Then we manufacture and deliver the piece.”
Image: Supplied
Noxolo wants to inspire the youth through her story, to tell them that anything is possible through hard work and dedication.
“I want young people to know that they can succeed, even if the journey is hard. Believe in your craft and push forward.”
She said designers have a big role to play in the economy and the government needs to start looking into locally crafted products.
“We should stop exporting raw materials and start exporting finished products. That’s how we build our own industries and create jobs.”
Her studies were funded by the MQA, which awarded her a bursary from second year onwards.
“I also studied at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Italy. I encourage young people to research bursaries and apply on time. That’s how I got here.”
Image: Supplied
Another young talent, Bokgoni Monyane, 16, is not only running a jewellery business, she’s also a published author, former tuck shop owner and homeschool pupil juggling studies and exhibitions.
Bokgoni told TimesLIVE she first started hustling at the age of 10, using R50 to buy lollipops and selling them in her neighbourhood.
“That small tuck shop soon grew into a full operation selling snacks like pop shots, Nik Naks and ice lollies. But Bokgoni had bigger dreams.” Bokgoni said.
Today, she runs a handmade jewellery business called Bokgoni’s Creations, which sells online and at exhibitions.
Her pieces are deeply personal, often inspired by colours she sees in everyday life, TV shows or even her own emotions.
“Sometimes, I just put what I feel on paper, whether it’s a necklace, a purse or earrings and it turns into something beautiful,” she said.
Image: Refilwe Kholomonyane
She’s also written a book about her journey as a young businesswoman. The book is also about how one can start and run a successful business.
“I want people to see that age doesn’t matter. You can make money through your ideas and your circumstances don’t define you,” said Bokgoni.
The book, priced at R325, is available for individual or bulk orders via the link in her Instagram bio @bokgonis\_creations.
Bokgoni said running a business at her age isn’t easy, especially while homeschooling but she is lucky she has her mother on her side, supporting and managing her, “Like the Kardashians”.
Her mother has been a huge part of her journey, teaching her to stay grounded and trust in God.
“She told me not to rely on her or myself, but to always rely on the Lord,” Bokgoni said.
“Discipline is key. I’ve had to learn to say no to friends and focus on what matters. You can’t pass exams with vibes,” she said with a laugh.
Her business skills include budgeting, tracking stock and planning around supplier costs. She learnt this early on with her tuck shop, and those lessons now help her manage her jewellery venture.
But Bokgoni’s journey hasn’t been without challenges. She’s often the youngest person in the room and not everyone takes her seriously at first.
“Some adults ask me about school instead of the business. I just remind myself that God placed me there for a reason,” she said.
Despite her young age, Bokgoni dreams big. She plans to study business and arts in college to sharpen her skills. Long term, she wants to grow her brand and inspire more young people.
Bokgoni advises the youth to not give up and stay focused.
“You’ll face challenges. People will compete with you. You’ll feel tired. But don’t give up. Walk with God, stay focused and never forget your vision,” she said.
“And when things get tough, I recite Philippians 4:13: ‘I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.’ That keeps me going.”
Image: Supplied
Another young designer Nhlakanipho Masuku, 30, founder of Sheshu Xabange, is building his brand from the ground up, using colour, culture, and creativity to inspire his community and beyond.
Nhlakanipho said he has always loved clothes, he wanted to look good and show others that they can start something of their own at any age.
Born and raised in South Africa, Nhlakanipho named his brand Sheshu Xabange which means think fast, to reflect quick thinking, originality and innovation.
“My designs feature African aesthetic patterns, bold colours and geometric shapes, all carrying deeper cultural meaning.” he said.
“Sheshu Xabange stands for authenticity, quality and African values. The message behind it is about being genuine and transparent,”
Sheshu Xabange's material is purchased from local manufacturers, and production is done in-house.
“We do production ourselves because we want to learn the process, know how much it costs, how long it takes, and what the challenges are,” he said.
Image: Supplied
Like many young entrepreneurs, Nhlakanipho has had his fair share of obstacles. Financial constraints, equipment shortages, lack of space and access to retail outlets have made his journey difficult.
“But we’ve grown through it,” he said. “Marketing was also hard at first, but now we’re getting a lot of positive feedback from platforms like Facebook and TikTok.”
Nhlakanipho told TimesLIVE he is working with an IT specialist to build an online store and hopes to land partnerships with retailers soon.
His long term dream is to turn Sheshu Xabange into a high-end boutique brand that showcases on international runways.
“Short term, I want to have a proper studio where I can present my creations. Long term, I want the brand to grow internationally and also start a foundation to give back to my community,” he said.
For Nhlakanipho, building a business hasn’t only been about clothing, it has changed him personally.
“It’s helped with my confidence, focus and time management. I’ve grown as a person and improved in business, discipline and creativity,” he said.
Nhlakanipho's advice to young South Africans is to dream big and not be afraid to dream, no matter your background and the challenges you might face.
“Don’t be afraid to dream big. Follow your passion. The road is tough, you’ll face challenges, but if you’re resilient, hardworking and dedicated, you’ll make it. Celebrate every win, no matter how small.
“I always remind myself, success is not final and failure is not fatal. What counts is the courage to keep going,” he said.
TimesLIVE
