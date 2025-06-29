South Africa

Water shortage to hit Joburg and Ekhuruleni

Residents advised to store water as supply due to be halved for 48 hours

29 June 2025 - 17:24 By Sowetan Reporter
File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Rand Water is conducting maintenance work on its systems, including at Eikenhof and Zwartkopjes, from Monday to Wednesday, with pumping expected to be reduced to 50%.

Affected areas include Johannesburg south and north, Germiston, Benoni and Katlehong.

The maintenance work is scheduled to start at 5am on Monday and finish at 7am on Wednesday.

Water tankers will be deployed to the affected areas to provide temporary relief,” said Ekurhuleni spokesperson Zweli Dlamini.

“Full restoration of [the] water supply may take up to seven days after completion of the maintenance, and high-lying areas and those receiving supply from pumping systems will take longer to recover.

“Residents and businesses are advised to make the necessary preparations to minimise inconvenience during this period.”

Joburg Water said pumping would be reduced to 50% for 48 hours and urged residents to store enough water. It said water tankers would be deployed after 24 hours.

