South Africa

Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama arrested

The two MK Party MPs are also among 11 accused in another Transnet fraud and corruption case involving about R400m which is before the high court in Johannesburg

30 June 2025 - 10:01
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

Former Transnet Group CEOs Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama were arrested on Monday morning...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Transnet Engineering launches national career day to empower unemployed youth South Africa
  2. Gauteng to pay second instalment of R3.377bn towards historical e-toll debt South Africa
  3. Water shortage to hit Joburg and Ekhuruleni South Africa
  4. 'No politicians influenced lotto deal' — Tembe South Africa
  5. That feeling when your bank calls — to tell you you're a multimillionaire South Africa

Latest Videos

BET+ Original Movie | A Wesley South African Christmas | Trailer
Umjolo: The Gone Girl | Official Trailer | Netflix