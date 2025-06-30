As the initiation season gets under way around the country, the Mpumalanga department of co-operative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs (CoGHSTA) has recorded the first death of an initiate.
The department’s spokesperson, Freddy Ngobe, said the initiate, from the Emalahleni area, had complained of stomach pains last Friday and had diarrhoea the following morning. He was rushed to the local clinic where he died on arrival.
Mpumalanga CoGHSTA MEC Speed Mashilo emphasised said initiation schools are given the required support through awareness sessions to ensure compliance and adherence to existing legal prescripts relating to initiation schools.
“We have full confidence in our authorities to get to the bottom of this incident and avert further recurrence,” he said.
The provincial government expressed its condolences to the initiate's family and loved ones, emphasising their commitment to investigate the incident thoroughly.
Mpumalanga has 517 initiation schools: 378 for males and 139 for females.
The provincial initiation co-ordination committee (PICC), Ingoma task team and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death, permit, compliance and other related requirements.
TimesLIVE
MEC promises swift action after initiate dies in Mpumalanga
Image: Leon Sadiki
