South Africa

More Hammanskraal areas to receive clean water by end of July: Tshwane mayor Moya

30 June 2025 - 14:18
Tshwane mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya has announced that more areas in Hammanskraal will receive clean water in the next few weeks.

Moya made this promise during a community meeting with residents, water and sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina, acting premier Faith Mazibuko and Cogta MEC Jacob Mamabolo.

The City of Tshwane completed phase 1 of the Magalies Klipdrift water treatment plant project in January, supplying water to various areas in Hammanskraal.

Moya confirmed that phase 2 has commenced and areas such as Majakaneng, Kudube units 1, 2, 3, 6, 10, and Unit D, Jubilee Tower, Jubilee Direct and Dominican Tower will have clean water safe for consumption by the end of July.

“The additional water supply is undergoing a flushing process which will be completed in three weeks,” Moya said.

“We anticipate that by July the water will be safe for consumption. With the launch of module 2, more areas will receive clean water in Hammanskraal.”

Residents have expressed frustration over the delays in the project, which was initially promised to be completed by mid-2025. Hammanskraal has been grappling with a water crisis for more than a decade. In 2023 a cholera outbreak claimed the lives of more than 20 people.

Moya urged residents not to drink the water until it has been tested.

“The City of Tshwane is responsible for ensuring the water that’s provided to residents of Hammanskraal is safe to drink. We ask residents to wait until we, as the mayoral executive, have tested and consumed the water before they consume it.”

