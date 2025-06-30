South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing for judge president Mbenenge

30 June 2025 - 10:30 By TimesLIVE
The Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing probing allegations of sexual harassment against Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge continues on Monday.

Office of chief justice says it's 'protecting staffer after death threat'

Andiswa Mengo, a judges' secretary who has laid a sexual harassment complaint against Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge, has been ...
News
3 weeks ago

Mbenenge tribunal postponed until June

Tribunal’s chairperson rules to ‘err on the side of caution’ and admit evidence of a gender expert
News
1 month ago

Parties wrangle over gender expert at Mbenenge sexual harassment tribunal

The work of the tribunal requires ‘not just an evaluation of the facts but also the context in which it all happened’, says counsel for Andiswa Mengo
News
1 month ago
