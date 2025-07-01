Department rejects DA claim that disabled pupils have to crawl at school

The Gauteng department of education (GDE) has dismissed claims that disabled children at Ezibeleni School in Katlehong are forced to crawl into classrooms due to a lack of wheelchair access and poor infrastructure.
This follows a statement by the DA in Gauteng, which alleged that pupils at the school, which caters for 240 children with physical and intellectual disabilities, face unsafe conditions and are not receiving the support they need.
According to DA Gauteng member of the education committee, Bronwynn Engelbrecht, the school has been operating on an unsafe dolomite site for 13 years, has no permanent principal, and has teachers who are not properly trained to teach children with special needs. She said the school has only two drivers to transport 200 learners.
“These children do not need more broken promises. They need hope. They need leadership. What is happening at Ezibeleni is a failure of basic humanity,” said Engelbrecht.
However, the GDE has dismissed the allegations as “misinformation”.
“The GDE wishes to vehemently denounce the inaccurate information peddled about the school,” said department spokesperson Steve Mabona.
“No learners at Ezibeleni School are forced to crawl due to a lack of wheelchairs. All learners who require wheelchairs have access to them, and the school has ramps to ensure classroom accessibility.”
Mabona also said staff receive ongoing training with support from special schools, and that two drivers appointed are using a rotation system to safely transport learners.
He also confirmed that a permanent principal had been appointed and was to start on Tuesday, July 1.
Regarding infrastructure concerns, the department acknowledged the challenges posed by the current location, saying that “plans to relocate Ezibeleni School are at an advanced stage, with procurement processes nearing completion”.
“The GDE remains committed to ensuring safe, dignified and inclusive education for all learners in Gauteng,” said Mabona.
Department rejects DA claim that disabled pupils have to crawl at school
'Learners at Ezibeleni School who require wheelchairs have them'
Image: 123RF
