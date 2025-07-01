South Africa

Father sentenced to life in prison for raping his 8-year-old daughter

01 July 2025 - 16:24 By Khodani Mpilo
A father has been sentenced to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to raping his eight-year-old daughter in March. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/lightfieldstudios

The Greytown regional court in KwaZulu-Natal has sentenced a 29-year-old man to life imprisonment after he was convicted of raping his eight-year-old daughter. 

According to police spokesperson Const Siyabonga Nkwanyana, the man, who cannot to be named to protect the identity of his daughter, raped the girl in March. 

Nkwanyana said the man arrived at a residence, where the victim was staying with her aunt, under the influence of alcohol and demanded to sleep with the girl in his room. 

“The following morning the aunt noticed the child was struggling to walk. Upon questioning her, the child revealed that she had been raped by her father,” he said. 

A case of rape was immediately opened and assigned to a dedicated detective, Sgt Richard Gilden of the Greytown family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit.

“The man was swiftly arrested and a thorough investigation was conducted. All evidence was carefully compiled and presented before court.”

The man pleaded guilty to the rape charge on June 13. 

Umzinyathi district commissioner Maj-Gen Francis Slambert welcomed the sentence and said police would continue to fight the scourge of crimes committed against children and gender-based violence. 

“The SAPS in Umzinyathi district remains committed to protecting the most vulnerable members of society and ensuring that those who commit such heinous crimes face the full might of the law. This life sentence reflects the justice system’s stance against gender-based,” Slambert said. 

TimesLIVE

