Forensics for Justice wants suspension of cops accused of corruption

Forensics for Justice has sent an urgent letter demanding that police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola suspend the seven senior police officials, including head of crime intelligence Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, who are accused of corruption.

Khumalo appeared in the Pretoria regional court on Friday alongside crime intelligence CFO Philani Lushaba, crime intelligence technical support system manager Brig Dineo Mokwele, Maj-Gen Josias Lekalakala, Gauteng head: crime intelligence; Maj-Gen Nosipho Precious Madondo, head of the analysis centre; Maj-Gen Zwelithini Gabela, SAPS technology services; and Brig Phindile Ncube, head of the vetting office.

All except Lushaba were released on bail.

In a letter addressed to Masemola dated July 1, the law firm representing Forensic For Justice, Darryl Furman & Associates, said after the officers' arrest on June 26, its founder Paul O'Sullivan wrote to Masemola giving him until June 30 to suspend the accused officers.

“Our client is of the opinion that Crime Intelligence has ceased to be an effective tool in the fight against serious crime in South Africa, because in his view the facts support that for at least 20 years it is being led by criminals.”

Forensics for Justice said if the officials were not suspended from their duties, they have the opportunity to not only cover their tracks, but to also continue to commit further crime.

“The public has the right to know what you, as the accounting officer of the South African Police Service, are doing about the accused persons. The public have a right to hear that they have been suspended, or are being suspended,” the letter read.

The law firm said its instructions were to advise Masemola that unless it received his response by the end of business on Wednesday to the effect that the accused were to be suspended pending disciplinary action, Forensics for Justice will assume that Masemola will not suspend the accused.

“In such an event, our instructions are to prepare and launch an urgent application in the high court to obtain an order that the accused persons be suspended, in the interests of the public. If a decision has already been made or is in the process of being made, please advise us accordingly to avoid unnecessary and expensive litigation.”

