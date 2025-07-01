South Africa

How your education level affects where you live

01 July 2025 - 13:30 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A household with two working people who do not have matric is probably able to afford a house valued at R250,000. This jumps to R1.8m when they have degrees. Stock photo.
A household with two working people who do not have matric is probably able to afford a house valued at R250,000. This jumps to R1.8m when they have degrees. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/AHOFO BOX

There are nearly 12-million households earning less than R13,000 a month with just less than 2.5-million properties available if households stick to the guideline that they spend no more than a third of their income on housing.

This is equal to one property for 4.8 households in this income band, showing how low-income households in South Africa face an acute shortage of formal housing stock, said Hayley Ivins-Downes, managing executive of real estate at analytics company Lightstone Property.

The ratio improved to 3.3 households for every one formal property if the salary threshold moved to R26,000 a month. For higher income groups, this ratio was closer to 1.2 to 1.

Most of South Africa’s households earn less than R26,000 per month, which means affordability remains a major obstacle to most households having a property to call their own, Ivins-Downes said.

Possible residential patterns by education level in the Johannesburg metro.
Possible residential patterns by education level in the Johannesburg metro.
Image: Lightstone Property

This pushed many into backyard rentals, informal structures or traditional dwellings that weren’t formally registered — and often these options were further away from work than is ideal.

“In many towns, lower income working people struggle most to find accommodation.”

For homes valued at less than R300,000 — 80% of which were subsidised — only 1% had been bought or sold in the past five years compared with 4% in the R300,000 to R500,000 price band, 6% in the R500,000 to R750,000 price band and 13% in the R750,000 to R2m price band.

“The data told us that not only was there a significant shortage of affordable housing, but there were proportionately fewer transactions among lower income earners, limiting mobility, equity growth and broader economic participation,” Ivins-Downes said.

The more education people have, the more likely they will be able to buy houses in higher price bands, the data also shows.

There is a significant shortage of affordable housing, and proportionately fewer transactions among lower income earners.
There is a significant shortage of affordable housing, and proportionately fewer transactions among lower income earners.
Image: Lightstone Property

“A household with two working people who did not have matric would probably be able to afford a house valued at R250,000 — but this jumped to R380,000 where the two have a matric and to R1.8m when they have degrees,” she said.

Mapping these affordability scenarios to suburbs showed how the difference in education — and consequently earning potential — affected housing choice.

In Johannesburg, couples without matric found affordable stock in areas such as Hillbrow, Johannesburg Central and Orange Farm, while couples with degrees would be buying in suburbs such as Morningside, North Riding and Weltevreden Park.

She said the insights underscored the need for integrated housing, education and economic policies to address the barriers facing lower income households.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Western Cape tops SA rental charts as prices soar past R11,000

The latest rental market data released by Seeff Property Group shows the Western Cape continues to hold the title of the most expensive province for ...
News
1 week ago

Is your house a stokvel? How Gen Z and Millennials remixed home ownership

Breaking traditional expectations on how to buy property, here is a look at five ways younger generations are taking on the big investment
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

These Johannesburg suburbs are most in demand by homebuyers

Data analysis of Johannesburg’s residential property market over the past six years has revealed the suburbs where the most houses are sold as well ...
News
2 months ago

More grey hairs among renters — and they’re paying more

The average age of tenants in the South African residential market has crept up and so has their average rental payment, which breached the R9,000 ...
Business Times
3 months ago

'Property market stabilising and showing potential for recovery'

While house prices remain sluggish, improving economic conditions and interest rate cuts could foster a more positive environment for both buyers and ...
News
7 months ago

More single women buying their own homes

A majority of new home loan applications in the second quarter of 2024 were from first-time homeowners, with more women buying property than men, ...
Business Times
11 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama arrested South Africa
  2. Transnet Engineering launches national career day to empower unemployed youth South Africa
  3. Girl, 3, killed by dogs in Ekurhuleni, mourned by mom battling cancer South Africa
  4. SA’s young entrepreneurs building brands and breaking barriers South Africa
  5. Where Joburgers like to top up petrol and their favourite fuel station shops news

Latest Videos

Heatwave washes over Western Europe | REUTERS
Turkey detains cartoonists over satirical drawing | REUTERS