South Africa

IN PICS | Acting mayor Kenny Kunene leads Joburg inner city crackdown

01 July 2025 - 20:27
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Public safety is top of mind for acting mayor Kenny Kunene.
Public safety is top of mind for acting mayor Kenny Kunene.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Acting executive mayor Kenny Kunene and MMC for public safety Dr Mgcini Tshwaku conducted an unannounced inspection of dilapidated buildings in Johannesburg’s inner city, targeting illegal electricity and water connections. The operation forms part of the city’s broader efforts to reclaim and revitalise urban spaces plagued by neglect and lawlessness.

READ MORE:

IN PICS | Alex gets a cleanup as Joburg metro cops enforce city bylaws

The Johannesburg metropolitan police department on Wednesday swooped on the Pan Africa area of Alexandra to enhance bylaw compliance and improve ...
News
5 days ago

Cleaning your street? Keep it quiet

A community group in Fourways, Johannesburg, has been slapped with a fine for breaking a by-law against advertising
News
3 months ago

Strength in numbers as residents join up to take their streets back

United we stand, divided we fall. That's the call by residents of one of Johannesburg's oldest, most densely populated regions, who say they have ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama arrested South Africa
  2. Transnet Engineering launches national career day to empower unemployed youth South Africa
  3. Girl, 3, killed by dogs in Ekurhuleni, mourned by mom battling cancer South Africa
  4. SA’s young entrepreneurs building brands and breaking barriers South Africa
  5. Where Joburgers like to top up petrol and their favourite fuel station shops news

Latest Videos

Heatwave washes over Western Europe | REUTERS
Turkey detains cartoonists over satirical drawing | REUTERS