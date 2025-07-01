South Africa

More young women are financing cars — see which makes are their top pick

01 July 2025 - 14:19
The public safety department arranged an all-women roadblock at the Grasmere Toll Plaza in Johannesburg recently. The purpose of the initiative was to provide women motorists with essential safety awareness tips, while honouring its staff.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

More women under the age of 35 are buying their own vehicles, despite rising costs in the new and used markets.

Their top choice over the past decade has been Volkswagen, according to Lightstone Auto, which analysed vehicle financing trends among South Africans younger than 35 from 2015 to 2025.

In 2015 men dominated vehicle financing in the under-35 age group, accounting for 65% of financed purchases, with only 35% being women. By this year, women had grown their share significantly, financing 40% of vehicle purchases.

The company said while financing trends have shifted, the top brand choice for young buyers hasn’t.

“Volkswagen’s position as the No 1 choice has been a constant, though 14 brands have held a position among the top 10 brands,” said Lightstone Auto.

The graph below shows the growing trend towards more women financing vehicles.
Image: Lightstone Auto (May 2025)

Ford was the second most popular brand in 2015, but was overtaken by Toyota in 2020 and has since slipped behind Suzuki, which only entered the top 10 in 2020 but has quickly gained favour.

“Nissan has moved between positions four and seven, and is now at number five, while Haval and Chery find themselves in the top 10.”

Luxury brands still hold sway.

“There is a demand for premium brands among younger consumers as Audi and BMW have retained spots in the top 10 over the past decade, though they have slipped slightly from where they were in 2015.”

Younger buyers are also spending more.

“Since 2015 there has been a gradual increase in the average price point at which younger buyers were prepared to finance a vehicle purchase. In 2015 a buyer under 35 was prepared to finance a vehicle purchase at an average of just under R200,000, but in 2025 this has jumped to R321,500.”

The data shows the average price of a used vehicle financed for a woman rose from R172,600 in 2014 to R297,800 in 2024. For new vehicles, the jump was steeper, from R252,000 in 2014 to R440,000 in 2024.

TimesLIVE

How your education level affects where you live

Mapping affordability scenarios to suburbs shows how education — and consequently earning potential — affects housing choice.
News
1 hour ago

465 drivers arrested in Gauteng traffic crackdown

Traffic officials arrested 465 motorists for driving offences in a Gauteng traffic swoop at the weekend, including 107 for drunk-driving.
Motoring
1 hour ago

Where Joburgers like to top up petrol and their favourite fuel station shops

A study by Lightstone Auto has found Engen has cemented its position as South Africa’s leading fuel station brand, according to Johannesburg ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Meet 19 young South Africans shaping the future of the motor industry

The South African motor industry boasts a wealth of young talent, driving the future of the sector. From communications professionals, to product ...
Motoring
3 days ago
