The rise of newborn babies being swapped at birth has raised concerns about the need for DNA testing of mothers and babies after birth.
TimesLIVE Premium reported a story about an Eastern Cape mother, Inam Ncoyini, who was recently reunited with her biological child seven months after it was swapped in hospital. The 23-year-old mother had been raising a baby girl that she thought was hers. Three months after being reunited with the baby she gave birth to, Ncoyini expressed the difficulty of bonding with her baby.
“I have been struggling emotionally,” she said. “I am not used to this child. I am used to another baby that I was raising for seven months.”
The baby was diagnosed with a skin disease and showed signs of TB and other infections, making it even more difficult for Ncoyini to adjust.
The issue has sparked a debate on social media, with some accusing the hospital of negligence and others urging Ncoyini to sue the department of health.
Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Siyanda Manana said they are aware of the mother's intention to sue the department and have offered her psychosocial support.
POLL | Should DNA testing be compulsory after birth to prevent baby swapping?
