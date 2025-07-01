South Africa

POLL | Should DNA testing be compulsory after birth to prevent baby swapping?

01 July 2025 - 12:17 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
An Eastern Cape mother was recently reunited with her biological baby months after it was born. Stock photo.
An Eastern Cape mother was recently reunited with her biological baby months after it was born. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/vitalinka

The rise of newborn babies being swapped at birth has raised concerns about the need for DNA testing of mothers and babies after birth.

TimesLIVE Premium reported a story about an Eastern Cape mother, Inam Ncoyini, who was recently reunited with her biological child seven months after it was swapped in hospital. The 23-year-old mother had been raising a baby girl that she thought was hers. Three months after being reunited with the baby she gave birth to, Ncoyini expressed the difficulty of bonding with her baby.

I have been struggling emotionally,” she said. “I am not used to this child. I am used to another baby that I was raising for seven months.”

The baby was diagnosed with a skin disease and showed signs of TB and other infections, making it even more difficult for Ncoyini to adjust.

The issue has sparked a debate on social media, with some accusing the hospital of negligence and others urging Ncoyini to sue the department of health.

Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Siyanda Manana said they are aware of the mother's intention to sue the department and have offered her psychosocial support.

READ MORE:

Baby taken from shopping centre is found, Cape Town woman arrested

A nine-day-old baby who went missing at the weekend has been found in Tafelsig, Mitchell's Plain.
News
8 hours ago

Three months on, mother struggles to bond with baby switched at birth

Young mother says she plans to sue Eastern Cape health department
News
10 hours ago

Joburg woman in custody over ‘kidnapped’ three-day-old baby

A 21-year-old woman who allegedly kidnapped a three-day-old child from a clinic in eastern Johannesburg will remain in custody until next week.
News
4 days ago

Gauteng health officials sound alarm over baby abductions from clinics

The Gauteng department of health has raised concerns after two incidents involving the abduction of infants from public health facilities in the ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama arrested South Africa
  2. Transnet Engineering launches national career day to empower unemployed youth South Africa
  3. Girl, 3, killed by dogs in Ekurhuleni, mourned by mom battling cancer South Africa
  4. SA’s young entrepreneurs building brands and breaking barriers South Africa
  5. Where Joburgers like to top up petrol and their favourite fuel station shops news

Latest Videos

Heatwave washes over Western Europe | REUTERS
Turkey detains cartoonists over satirical drawing | REUTERS