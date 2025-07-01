The bakeries are managed by correctional officials but rely on offender labour. Molepo said based on capacity, about 188 inmates work in the bakeries daily, contributing to a total offender labour force of more than 43,000 in the department’s various programmes, including cleaning services and agriculture.
TimesLIVE
Prison inmates bake bread to cut food costs
Image: 123RF/279photo
Prison bakeries in South Africa are helping the correctional services department (DCS) cut costs, promote self-sufficiency and sustainability and help inmates gain practical experience while they receive a daily gratuity ranging from R2 to R9.
According to chief deputy commissioner Anna Molepo, the DCS operates 11 bakeries around the country, with another in Durban having begun test baking on June 23. The expansion supports the Correctional Services Act, which requires the department to be as self-sufficient as possible and run according to business principles.
The department's bakeries are a practical way to reduce dependence on external suppliers and ensure each inmate receives an adequate diet.
Molepo said eight new bakery sites have been identified. The department's figures show bread baked in-house cost an average of R8.74 per loaf for April and May in the 2025/2026 financial year, compared with an average external purchase price of R22.92.
This price difference has led to significant savings, “even though some bread still needs to be purchased externally due to breakdowns in bakeries, late delivery of ingredients, renovation and repairs to bakery infrastructure”.
Inmates share meal details amid 'food crisis' due to cost-cutting across South African prisons
The bakeries are managed by correctional officials but rely on offender labour. Molepo said based on capacity, about 188 inmates work in the bakeries daily, contributing to a total offender labour force of more than 43,000 in the department’s various programmes, including cleaning services and agriculture.
Inmates receive a daily gratuity ranging from R2 to R9, depending on their level of skills.
Regarding external bread purchases,acting deputy commissioner Dikeledi Molaba said “prices were based on thorough market assessments to prevent underquoting or inflated pricing, ensuring fairness and industry alignment”.
Prices are benchmarked against third-party suppliers such as Checkers, Sunbake, Blue Ribbon and Pick n Pay and adjusted according to regional needs.
“Prices of bread will be adjusted to remain below the retail prices.”
In March, TimesLIVE Premium reported that “since the implementation of a new meal plan due to cost-cutting measures, inmates in prisons have complained of hunger and poor quality food”.
The department introduced a new meal plan this year, with a 12-day cycle menu designed to ensure the dietary needs of inmates are met.
“This is to save more than R200m per year which would be redirected to self-sufficiency and sustainability projects for inmates to continue producing their own food, manufacture furniture and uniforms and engage in other trades,” reported TimesLIVE Premium.
TimesLIVE
