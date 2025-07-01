South Gauteng deeds office open and operational

The South Gauteng deeds office in the Johannesburg CBD is open and operational, the department of land reform and rural development said on Tuesday.
Earlier media reports stated the office was closed. The department said it had repeatedly confirmed to the media and stakeholders that the office was open for business, notwithstanding the challenges related to the facilities in the building.
“The department has previously acknowledged the occupational health and safety issues which include, sometimes, dysfunctional lifts, intermittent poor lighting and other challenges.”
The department of public works and infrastructure was now securing a suitable building.
“It has been incorrectly reported by the media that services have been compromised. The area which is experiencing delays is the data capturing after registration.”
In terms of the target of 95% of deeds and documents made available within seven days from the date of lodgements for execution, the office performance was at 97%.
“The office exceeded the target. In terms of the target of 95% of deeds delivered within 10 days from the date of registration, the office delivered 99% in 32 days. The backlog is due to the occupational health and safety challenges.”
The department said the office has implemented interim alternative working arrangements to ensure business continuity.
