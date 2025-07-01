Three City of Tshwane employees have been arrested for allegedly stealing a transformer worth R7m from the Laudium substation.
Their arrests form part of an ongoing crackdown on crimes involving essential infrastructure in Gauteng. The suspects were arrested by members of the Gauteng organised crime unit after months of investigating that began in November last year. This brings the total number of arrests in the case to 14.
According to police, the initial arrest involved 11 suspects, mostly subcontractors, who were later released after they could not be linked to the theft. However, one municipal employee remains in custody and is expected back in court on August 8.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed that the three officials arrested on Tuesday will appear in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
“The suspects face charges of theft of essential infrastructure. More arrests are imminent as the investigation continues,” said Nevhuhulwi.
Tshwane district commissioner Maj-Gen Samuel Thine welcomed the breakthrough, commending law enforcement for their persistence.
SowetanLIVE
Three City of Tshwane employees nabbed for 'stealing R7m transformer'
Image: Supplied
Three City of Tshwane employees have been arrested for allegedly stealing a transformer worth R7m from the Laudium substation.
Their arrests form part of an ongoing crackdown on crimes involving essential infrastructure in Gauteng. The suspects were arrested by members of the Gauteng organised crime unit after months of investigating that began in November last year. This brings the total number of arrests in the case to 14.
According to police, the initial arrest involved 11 suspects, mostly subcontractors, who were later released after they could not be linked to the theft. However, one municipal employee remains in custody and is expected back in court on August 8.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed that the three officials arrested on Tuesday will appear in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
“The suspects face charges of theft of essential infrastructure. More arrests are imminent as the investigation continues,” said Nevhuhulwi.
Tshwane district commissioner Maj-Gen Samuel Thine welcomed the breakthrough, commending law enforcement for their persistence.
SowetanLIVE
READ MORE:
Possible stage 2 load-shedding if breakdowns spike in winter: Eskom
The battle for survival gets real in Joburg
Tshwane speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana survives DA attempt to oust him
Hammanskraal still without promised clean water as frustration mounts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos